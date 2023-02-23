Gogglebox faves Jenny and Lee delight fans with announcement as they return to social media

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee have delighted fans with an announcement in their first social media post since December last year.

Fans were overjoyed to see an update from the Gogglebox favourites, who have had many hilarious moments in Lee’s caravan!

The pair shared the announcement to their shared Instagram account @jennyandlee_gogglebox.

Gogglebox favourites Jenny and Lee shared they were filming for the new series! (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Jenny and Lee make announcement: ‘We’re back!’

Jenny and Lee posted a video to their shared Instagram in their first post since December 2022.

They exclaimed: “Hi, we’re back!”

Jenny added: “We’re still the same, still sat on the sodding lumpy cushions.”

And Lee joked, “We’re still as daft as ever,” as Jenny quipped, “Yeah – you’re right there!”

Lee added the pair were back filming and would appear back on Gogglebox this Friday.

Jenny added she was “looking forward to it!”

The Siddiqui family also confirmed that they would return to Gogglebox on Friday.

Another Gogglebox pair, Mica and Marcus announced they quit the show to pursue other projects.

So, Gogglebox fans can hopefully look forward to seeing some new faces in this series.

Gogglebox fans were delighted to hear the news from Jenny and Lee (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox fans share their excitement for Jenny and Lee

Plenty of fans took to Jenny and Lee‘s comments to share their excitement for the show’s return.

One fan wrote: “I can’t wait. I am so excited. You don’t know how happy this makes me!”

Another fan said: “Can’t wait. Friday’s are boring without Gogglebox.”

A third fan added: “Fridays hasn’t been the same without you Goggles!”

As a fourth viewer wrote: “My favourite duo back in action…”

We can’t wait to see what Jenny and Lee get up to this Friday…

Gogglebox returns on Friday, February 24 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Are you excited for Gogglebox to return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.