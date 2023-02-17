Gogglebox fans hoping for a new series to kick off 2023 in hysterical style will be pleased to hear that the Friday night programme will be returning to our screens very soon.

The nation’s favourite armchair critics will be back to give us their hilarious take on the latest TV after enjoying a long break.

So when does the new series start? Read on and we’ll tell you!

Gogglebox will be returning to our screens next Friday (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox 2023: Return date confirmed

The cast of Gogglebox has announced the return of the beloved Channel 4 series – and it’s just days away!

The countdown is on… first day back filming today. Are you ready to see our mugs on your screen again next week??

As the stars signed off for Christmas and New Year, Jenny Newby and Lee Riley confirmed that the series will be back on our screens in February.

In the video, Jenny said: “It’s the end of the series, it’s been a good ‘un.”

Lee added: “Thank you so much for your support over the year, and for when Jenny was poorly but now she’s back on form, totally. Anyway have a lovely Christmas and we’ll see you all in February.”

Now the Siddiqui’s have taken to Instagram to confirm that Gogglebox will be back on our screens next week, Friday February 24.

They said: “The countdown is on… first day back filming today. Are you ready to see our mugs on your screen again next week??”

The Siddiquis family will be returning to Gogglebox for season 21 (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans were delighted by the news and took to the comments to share their excitement.

One wrote: “Cannot wait, missed you guys you’re like family.”

Someone else added: “I cannot wait!!!! We’ve been watching past series to keep us going.”

Another said: “Yay!!! It’ll be good to see you all again next week!”

A fourth commented: “Best and funniest family on best programme on telly!! Welcome back guys.”

The show is set to see many familiar faces return for season 21, however Mica and Marcus will no longer be appearing on the series.

The pair devastatingly announced that they quit the show to pursue other opportunities.

But who will be replacing them?

Gogglebox will start on Friday, February 24 on Channel 4.

