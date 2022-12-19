Gogglebox stars Marcus and Mica have announced they’ve quit the show in an emotional message.

The couple shared the news on Monday, saying they’ve loved the last five years on the Channel 4 programme.

Marcus and Mica said it’s “time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us” in the statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICA a.k.a BIG MEESH (@realmandyvee)

Marcus and Mica on Gogglebox

They wrote: “We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last 5 years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it’s been an epic journey!

“You guys are the bestest of the best.

“We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home & the hardworking Gogglebox crew but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.”

Marcus and Mica have announced they’re leaving Gogglebox after five years (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Marcus and Mica on Instagram

They continued: “To everyone that has tuned in & sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you.

“Thank you so much. To the amazing cast, you’ll forever be our G’box brothers & sisters 4life.

Gogglebox won’t be the same without you. Wishing you all the best for the future.

“And lastly, to all our Yardie 🇯🇲 friends & family that always big us up to whoever will listen, when you’re chatting about our departure, the programme’s called GOGGLEBOX not GOOOOOGLEbox, it’s not a damn search engine.

“We love youuuuuuu. Marky & Big Meesh.” [Sic]

Fans are gutted to see Marcus and Mica leave Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

How did fans react?

Fans were devastated by the news and were sad to see Mica and Marcus leave Gogglebox.

One person commented: “Nooooooooooo, Gogglebox won’t be the same without you. Wishing you all the best for the future.”

Another wrote: “We’re really going to miss you. All the best with your future endeavours.”

A third added: “Nooooooooooo! Change your mind!! You two make Gogglebox!!!”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “NOOOOOOOO This is unacceptable. I’m not happy.”

Another gushed: “You will be missed, wishing you all the best for the future. Thanks for the laughs.”

Someone else commented: “We will miss you so much. Your comments are always so funny. Maybe you could come back on the celebrity version. Good luck to you fabulous pair for the future.”

Mica and Marcus joined the show in 2018, appearing alongside her daughters Sachelle and Shuggy.

Read more: Gogglebox: Ellie Warner pregnant as Pete Sandiford also shares baby news

However, in more recent series, Sachelle and Shuggy haven’t appeared on the show.

Mica and Marcus have joined the likes of best friends Jenny and Lee, brother and sister Pete and Sophie Sandiford and sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner to entertain the nation on Gogglebox.

Will you miss them on Gogglebox? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.