Gogglebox star Izzi Warner looks more like sister Ellie after glam makeover

Treating herself to a night away from the sofa, Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has shared snaps from a recent night out.

The 29-year-old, who’s a firm favourite on the Channel 4 show alongside older sister Ellie, took to Instagram to show off a new look.

Gogglebox star shows off glam makeover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzi Warner (@izziwarner)

She wore a black, knitted v-neck dress over a white shirt and black knee-high boots.

And the mortgage advisor has lightened her brown locks into loose blonde waves. Glamming up her look with a bright red lip, she teamed her look with a Louis Vuitton bag.

You look gorgeous!

Izzi’s sophisticated glam saw many of her 386,000 followers take to her comments to tell her how beautiful she looked.

“You look gorgeous!” said one friend, before adding a series of heart-eye emojis.

“Looking really great!” a second added.

A third agreed: “Gorgeous mama!” and a fourth wrote: “Looking fabulous.”

Who does Izzi star on Gogglebox with?

While Izzi has two gorgeous children, her Gogglebox family is set to grow.

Older sister Ellie is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Nat.

Izzi and Ellie are popular on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Ellie made the announcement in the Gogglebox season finale.

Ellie said: “I went for a scan on Saturday. That’s the picture.”

She then added jokingly: “It looks like a jellied alien.”

Seemingly unimpressed with her sister, Izzi’s reaction, Ellie then said: “When I showed mum the picture she said ‘can I take a photo’. You didn’t even look at it for two minutes.”

Gogglebox babies on the way

And Ellie is not the only Gogglebox star expecting a baby.

Pete Sandiford also announced the news that his wife Paige is pregnant with their second child.

The Gogglebox star dropped the bombshell while speaking with his sister Sophie on Friday December 9, the same day the Ellie revealed her pregnancy.

Read more: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner reveals huge baby bump in Christmas photo with partner

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.