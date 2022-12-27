Gogglebox star Ellie Warner reveals huge baby bump in Christmas photo with partner

Gogglebox icon Ellie Warner has shared a sweet photo update about her pregnancy journey.

The 32-year-old, known for making hilarious comments alongside her sister Izzi on the hit Channel 4 series, looked stunning in the snap she shared to Instagram.

The pair joined the show back in 2015 and it was only recently that Ellie announced to people she was pregnant.

Ellie and sister Izzi are two of Gogglebox’s most beloved additions (Credit: YouTube/Channel 4)

Many fans of the show are bound to be delighted by the update. Now, the beloved salon worker can end 2022 on a positive note. It comes after a year of emotional turmoil for the star.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner pregnancy update

Like many people during Christmas time, Ellie couldn’t wait to post about the quality time being spent with family online.

On Boxing Day, she uploaded the image to her Instagram account.

It shows a beaming Ellie dressed in a multi-coloured dress, holding her baby bump. Beside her in the wholesome snap is her partner Nat Eddleston.

She captioned the post: “Belly full of Christmas dinner”, following the comment up with a Christmas tree emoji.

Fans and friends alike were quick to show their adoration for the popular TV figure and her pregnancy journey.

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick commented on the post. She wrote: “Congratulations to you both! Beautiful news, exciting times.”

The actress used ten love heart emojis to further convey her joy.

One fan exclaimed: “Ahh, huge congratulations, Ellie.”

Another remarked: “Aww, you look beautiful. Gorgeous pic, you two.”

“The best news Ellie,” a third fan said. “Congratulations, you gorgeous girl! What a lucky baby to have you as their mama.”

And a fourth fan commented: “Looking radiant. So happy for you both. Congratulations.”

Ellie announced her pregnancy on an episode of Gogglebox in early December. Elated, she’d shown sister Izzi an ultrasound image of her child during that week’s instalment of the show.

A difficult year for Ellie

Despite her bubbly exterior and infamous funny comments, the past year hasn’t been easy for the popular star.

Ellie Warner hasn’t had an easy ride this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In March this year, her partner Nat was hit by a car. This caused him to endure a lot of physical issues.

He had his back and neck broken and both of his lungs collapsed. What’s more, following the crash, he needed to be placed on life support.

The couple received help from Headway, a leading brain injury charity in Britain.

Nat has since been recovering, but understandably, the incident shook Ellie to her core. In fact, it inspired her to make a Facebook statement in August asking for Headway donations for her birthday.

