Gogglebox favourite Jenny Newby was forced to miss the BAFTAs after undergoing an operation in hospital.

At Sunday evening’s awards ceremony, Jenny’s co-star and friend Lee Riley attended without her.

He told press at the event that Jenny is “not very well” and has had an operation.

Jenny has undergone an operation in hospital, her co-star and friend Lee revealed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jenny on Gogglebox

Speaking to HELLO!, Lee said: “Yeah, she’s not very well. She’s had an operation.”

Read more: Gogglebox viewers gutted as Jenny and Lee ‘missing’ from show

Lee added: “She’s doing well though. She was invited but [the appointment was in BAFTA week]. She’s doing well.

“You can’t turn down an NHS operation, can you?”

Lee said Jenny is “doing well” after her op (Credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, speaking to The Sun, Lee said Jenny’s operation was “minor” and “she’ll be watching from there from her hospital bed”.

BAFTAs 2022

During last night’s awards ceremony, Gogglebox won the Reality and Constructed Factual gong.

On stage, Lee told the audience and viewers: “It’s a pleasure to be stood here this evening to collect this award for past and present of the families who have been on Gogglebox.

“We’d like to thank Channel 4 as usual and of course Studio Lambert and the production team, the crews that go up and down the country every weekday to film us, to make us look better than what we are.”

Lee and the other Gogglebox stars got on stage to accept the award (Credit: BAFTAs/YouTube)

Where were Lee and Jenny on Gogglebox?

Lee’s appearance at the BAFTAs last night comes after Gogglebox viewers spotted his and Jenny’s absence from the show on Friday night.

As fans tuned in to watch the latest episode, Jenny and Lee were nowhere to be seen.

Towards the end of the show, one viewer tweeted: “Not the same without Lee & Jenny.”

Another tweeted: “I do love this show but it is just not the same without #Lee and #Jenny.”

A third pondered: “Where is Jenny & Lee tonight?”

Another admitted: “Missing my favourites Jenny and Lee.”

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

We missed them too! Hopefully they’ll be back this Friday.

Gogglebox continues on Channel 4, Friday May 13, at 9pm.

Did you miss Jenny and Lee? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.