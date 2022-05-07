The absence of Jenny Newby and Lee Riley from Gogglebox last night (Friday May 6) confused some viewers.

Several social media users asked where the Channel 4 regulars were throughout the programme’s airing.

Disappointed fans declared the show ‘isn’t the same’ or as funny without the much-loved pals on screen.

And others expressed hopes Lee and Jenny will be quick to return to the show following their unexplained time away from the series.

Jenny and Lee did not appear on Gogglebox last night (Credit: Channel 4 YouTube)

Jenny and Lee on Gogglebox: Where were they?

Excited fans tweeted about looking forward to seeing the popular pairing on the box before last night’s episode began.

“#Gogglebox nearly time to see my faves Jenny and Lee,” one person wrote on Twitter beforehand.

However, they later reflected online, adding a disheartened emoji to their post: “#Gogglebox no Jenny and Lee so far…”

Many more enquired about Jenny and Lee’s whereabouts as the show continued.

“#Gogglebox where is Jenny & Lee tonight?” asked just one fan among many.

And another tweeted, similarly: “Where’s Jenny & Lee… #Gogglebox.”

Jenny and Lee are regulars and fan favourites on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4 YouTube)

Gogglebox last night

Even though there was no indication that Lee and Jenny would be ‘missing’, fans certainly missed them.

“Not the same without Lee & Jenny #Gogglebox,” tweeted one frustrated viewer.

Missing my favourites Jenny and Lee.

Another agreed: “I do love this show but it is just not the same without #Lee and #Jenny #Gogglebox.”

And someone else wrote: “Missing my favourites Jenny and Lee @leegogglebox #Gogglebox.”

Furthermore, it seems neither Lee nor Jenny have been active on social media for several days.

Their last post on their joint Twitter account was shared on April 10, showing them attending a 21st birthday party.

And an Instagram post uploaded on April 26 shows Lee on holiday in Cyprus with his boyfriend.

Nonetheless, viewers were still puzzling over where Jenny and Lee may be after the credits rolled.

“Where were Jenny and Lee on today’s Gogglebox?” one person fumed, adding three angry emojis to their tweet.

“Gogglebox just isn’t as funny without Jenny & Lee,” another claimed.

And another person tweeted at their account: “@leegogglebox LEE AND JENNY!! I missed you on Gogglebox tonight. Hope to see you next week!”

ED! has approached a representative for Gogglebox for comment.

Gogglebox next airs on Channel 4 on Friday May 13 at 9pm.

