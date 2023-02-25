Viewers watching Gogglebox 2023 were left feeling “sad” and “gutted” on Friday (February 25) as the show made its return to TV screens.

The hit Channel 4 show welcomed back favourites such as Sophie and Pete Sandiford and best friends Jenny and Lee to critique the latest bits of telly.

But notably, and much to the dismay of the show’s loyal legion of fans, one family was missing.

Sophie and Pete Sandiford were back on our TV screens last night (Credit: Channel4.com)

Gogglebox 2023: family missing from new series

Much-loved couple and Gogglebox alums Mica Ven and Marcus Luther were nowhere to be seen during the new episode.

This is because the two decided to quit the show after the last series – following a five-year-stint.

They released a statement at the time which read: “We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home and the hardworking Gogglebox crews, but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.”

The two added: “To everyone that has tuned in and sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much.”

Marcus and Mica quit the show after the last series (Credit: C4/YouTube)

Gogglebox viewers ‘sad’ not to see Mica and Marcus

Mica and Marcus’s absence didn’t go amiss from viewers at home, who noticed it minutes into the episode.

Taking to Twitter, plenty shared their disappointment and sadness of not seeing Mica and Marcus back on TV screens.

“So happy Gogglebox is back but will feel the loss of these two this series. They were my favourite on the show always made me laugh,” gushed one fan.

Another penned: “Still sad Mica and Marcus have left Gogglebox.”

“No Mica and Marcus – they’re my favourites,” a third fan tweeted.

Echoing their thoughts, someone else said: “Still gutted that Mica and Marcus have left Gogglebox.”

Mica and Marcus appeared on the show back in 2018 (Credit: Channel 4)

Mica and Marcus’ family

The beloved couple first shot to fame back in 2018, landing a spot on the 11th series of Channel 4 hit TV show.

Mica has two daughters, Sachelle and Shuggy, from a previous relationship. They sometimes appeared on episodes of the Friday night show.

Marcus also has a son, Shiloh Defreitas, from a previous relationship. And the couple share a younger son together.

Last year, Mica revealed she became a grandmother for the first time following the birth of baby Koko.

