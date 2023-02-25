Gogglebox viewers ‘unable to watch’ as ‘rank’ segment ‘disgusts’ show’s stars

Gogglebox returned for a 2023 series on Channel 4 last night (Friday February 24) – and viewers could barely watch when Rick Stein was on screen.

The celebrity chef and and the latest episode of his show Rick Stein’s popped up for the consideration of the series’ couch potato critics.

But with the likes of Tom Malone complaining they didn’t like cookery shows – and particularly ones about fish – it didn’t seem like Rick would be getting the thumbs up.

And that’s even before another of the show’s regulars called him as “show off” and moaned his actions were “disgusting”.

Jenny and Lee were shocked! (Credit: Channel4.com)

Gogglebox 2023 latest news

While some of the Goggleboxers appreciated Rick’s finesse in the kitchen, one sequence showing him descaling and gutting a sea bass had already turned many of the stars off.

“He’s nowt better to do Jenny,” Lee joked at one point.

And the father of the Malones family scoffed as Rick revealed he would be using a fish kettle to cook his fishy dishy.

The Malones can’t bear to see Rick Stein eating a fish eye (Credit: Channel4.com)

Furthermore, Izzi reacted to her sister Ellie’s cautious approval: “Pack it in, are you joking Ellie? That looks awful.”

However, it would be the sight of Rick gulping down his meal’s eye that turned many of the Gogglebox stars’ stomachs.

“Oh [blank]. He’s not eating the eye is he?” a sweary Shirley panicked to Dave.

Shirley did not want to watch (Credit: Channel4.com)

Lee and Jenny meanwhile acted like they’d been shot.

And with Tom and Julie Malone covering their eyes and shrieking, their son hollered: “He’s gobbed it on its own!”

The Worthingtons, also in Manchester, were similarly impressed, with Alison tutting: “Oh you big show off, that is disgusting.”

Meanwhile, Sophie and Pete Sandiford pondered how they much prefer fish fingers, as they don’t need to be deboned.

Alison wasn’t amused (Credit: Channel4.com)

How Gogglebox viewers reacted

The fish eye-scoffing wasn’t a hit with those watching at home either – with some insisting their viewing was ruined.

“Gogglebox Fish eyes etc constantly having to look away… annoying as I love the Gogglebox familes but can’t tune into the show because I can’t watch it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Fish eyes don’t seem to have done Rick Stein any harm (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Another echoed that thought: “Tonight’s Gogglebox has been rank from start to finish. From ‘Fishy Rick’ to mangled ankles.”

Tonight’s #Gogglebox has been rank from start to finish.

Meanwhile, someone else chipped in: “Gogglebox can I open my eyes yet?”

And another person enquired: “Be honest, who didn’t close their eyes but watched Rick eat the eye? Gogglebox.”

I’ve never covered my eyes so much watching tv as I have tonight watching #Gogglebox !!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/gFstadnEzP — Lisa (@LisaRtweeting) February 24, 2023

Others suggested Rick would ‘be in his element’ if he signed up for I’m A Celebrity.

While another social media user claimed to the Sandifords: “Pete, your fish fingers are full of eyes dude #Gogglebox.”

Gogglebox next airs on Channel 4 on Friday March 3 at 9pm.

