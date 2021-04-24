Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has unveiled another dramatic hair transformation.

The Channel 4 favourite changes up her look regularly, but her latest move is the most shocking yet.

The 29-year-old has used lockdown to enjoy a variety of different hair colours such as blue, purple and pink.

But this time she’s gone for green.

Ellie Warner has dyed her hair again! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Ellie Warner unveils new look

“Any guesses what colour I’m gonna go next?” she asked fans on Instagram.

Ellie then unveiled her eye-catching finished look to the world.

In a new snap, she showed off her electric yellow roots that slowly faded into lime green.

She captioned a picture of her new hairdo: “So in love with my new hair @tombhair you the best!”

Her wild new look comes just days after she celebrated her birthday.

Ellie hosted a garden party for some friends so she could avoid the lockdown crowds.

Gogglebox star Ellie takes next step with her man

Ellie recently confirmed that she has purchased her first home with her boyfriend, Nat.

To celebrate, she created a dedicated Instagram account for her new pad.

She wrote under the first post: “Soon to be our home. Thank you to everyone who’s followed so far!

“We’re looking at exchanging end of May/June time all being well. We’re so lucky the current owners have kept it in immaculate condition so we can move straight in and just do things as we go along!

Ellie has had a range of different hair colours (Credit: Channel 4)

“I’m so excited that I’ve more or less kitted the living room out already as that’s gonna be the first room on the list.”

She added: “Nat has banned me from looking on Facebook market place, but can’t wait to get in and start making this house our home.”

Fans rushed to congratulate the star, with one saying: one said: “This looks gorgeous!! I love looking round houses.”

A second wrote: “Looking forward to following this! Love watching you both on a Friday.”

