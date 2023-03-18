Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has revealed that she’s been suffering from an issue during her pregnancy.

The Channel 4 star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Nat. Since announcing her pregnancy, Ellie has been keeping fans up to date with her progress.

During Friday evening’s episode of the smash hit reality show, Ellie sat down with her sister Izzi and told her that she had been recently diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

Gogglebox: Ellier Warner shares pregnancy update

“Alan Sugar is my only sugar fix now I have got gestational diabetes,” she said.

Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar that develops during pregnancy. It is most common in the second or third trimester but can happen at any stage of pregnancy. However, thankfully for Ellie, Gestational diabetes usually disappears after birth.

Symptoms can include increased thirst, blurred eyesight, and the urge to urinate more than usual.

However, those diagnosed with the condition can help by changing their diet and exercising regularly. They may also be required to take medication to lower blood sugar levels if necessary.

Meanwhile, Ellie has been seeing her boyfriend, Nat Eddleston, since 2018.

The pair made the big decision to buy their first house together in Leeds last year, a year after Nat moved in during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, clearly the Gogglebox gang are broody as Ellie isn’t the only one expecting a baby.

Gogglebox gets broody

Pete Sandiford also announced the news that his wife Paige is pregnant with their second child recently.

The Gogglebox star dropped the bombshell while speaking with his sister Sophie back in December.

He then told his son, Jim, the exciting news: “You’re going to have to make the most of the attention Jimbers, now you’re going to have a little brother or sister coming.

“You’re going to have to milk it!”

