Ellie Warner on Gogglebox and selfie with foils in
TV

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner floors fans with new look as she shares adorable video with ‘gorgeous’ baby Ezra

The new mum looks incredible

By Amelia Ward

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has stunned fans with her incredible new look, which she shared on social media.

The new mum posted a reel on Instagram showing her with foils in her hair. The video then cut to the finished thing – gorgeous Barbie pink hair. Baby Ezra could be seen sat on her knee.

She wrote: “Ezra is thinking who’s the lady with the pink hair and what have you done with my mum.”

Ellie’s followers couldn’t wait to compliment her new tresses – as well as how beautiful her son is.

One fan gushed: “Awww he is soo cute, love when you have pink hair.” Another commented: “Hair looks lovely hun and look at little man, he is gorgeous.”

Looks fab!! Ezra is growing so much!

Someone else added: “Um – you look amazing! The pink really suits you!” While a fourth replied: “Looks fab!! Ezra is growing so much!”

Ellie’s sweet baby announcement

After revealing she was pregnant on Boxing Day, baby Ezra made his TV debut on June 2 on Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

At the start of the episode, Ellie and sister Izzi could be seen admiring the little boy.

Izzi told her sister: “Let’s have a go with that baby, don’t be hogging all the turns!”

The adorable baby did a tiny sneeze, leading the sisters to visibly melt.

Ellie Warner and Izzi admiring baby Ezra
Ellie Warner and Izzi admiring baby Ezra (Credit: Channel 4)

As Ezra looked to the camera, proud mum Izzi joked he was making the most of his leading moment. Later on, he could be seen fast asleep, snuggled on his mum’s shoulder.

After Ezra became the star of the show, she took to Instagram to officially share her first picture of her son.

“Sweet baby Ezra,” she wrote. “He has made our lives complete. We love you so much son.”

