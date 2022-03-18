Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig-Webb debuts hair transformation and fans are all saying the same thing

Fans are all saying the same thing after Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig-Webb revealed his new hair transformation.

Daniel is fan favourite on the hit Channel 4 series Gogglebox, who’s most known for his sarcastic quips and curly locks.

Some even claimed that he looked like Michael Hutchence!

However, the star left fans speechless when he shared his new hair cut.

Gogglebox star Daniel has gone for the chop (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gogglebox star Daniel do to his hair?

Daniel showed off his youthful hair transformation and fans are gobsmacked.

The star revealed on his Instagram that he decided to chop off his curly locks as part of a “little refresh”.

And he looks practically unrecognisable in the pic!

He wrote: “Only gone and chopped all my hair off! Little refresh. #frenchcrop #menshaircut.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Lustig-webb (@lustig75)

Gogglebox star Stephen has the chop too

Daniel has been married to his husband Stephen Webb, who appears on the show with him, for four years.

Read more: Gogglebox Jenny’s reaction to Martin Compston leaves viewers in absolute pieces

The pair have become popular on the Channel 4 series for their hilarious takes on the latest telly.

Stephen also got his hair trimmed and shared a sweet post of the pair on his Instagram.

He captioned it: “Husbands who crop together… #haircuts #crop #summervibes ”

Fans think that Daniel looks ‘so young’ with his hair shorter (Credit: Channel 4)

What are fans saying about Daniel’s hair?

Fans were blown away by how young the Gogglebox star looks after his new hair cut.

They all rushed to the comments of Daniel’s Instagram to share their love for his hair-do.

One fan said: “Wow, look fabulous. You look so young.”

Another commented: “Love it and you look so much younger too!”

Someone else also wrote: “Ten years younger. Suits you sir.”

Read more: Deborah Meaden just called out Gogglebox for insulting her on Dragon’s Den

And, even though Daniel is 46-years-old, fans are convinced that the television star looks like a teenager.

Someone said: “You look like a teenager!”

Another wrote: “Lol I reckon you might be getting asked for ID now.”

“Omg you’re looking about 14 now”, a third added.

Is Daniel Lustig-Webb on Gogglebox tonight?

Daniel and Stephen have invited us into their home once again for season 19.

However, at the start of the season the pair were forced to pull out when Stephen tested positive for coronavirus.

They also missed an episode earlier this month as they enjoyed a break to Playa Blanca.

However, the couple are set to return and join us on the sofa for tonight’s episode.

Gogglebox airs tonight (March 18) at 9pm on Channel 4.

So what do you think of Daniel Lustig-Webb’s new look? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.