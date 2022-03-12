Deborah Meaden just called out Gogglebox for insulting her Dragons’ Den appearance and fans have her back

Deborah Meaden is hands down the best Dragon on Dragons’ Den – but that’s not stopped some of the Gogglebox crew having a pop at her.

During last night’s episode (Friday, March 12) she was dissed more than once – first by Marcus, then Amira.

And Deborah just so happened to be watching.

Judging by her tweet, it wasn’t the highlight of her Friday night, either.

She wrote: “Watching @C4Gogglebox to find out Deborah’s done one is mildly disturbing.”

Deborah Meaden doled out some straight talking on Dragons’ Den

What did the Gogglebox crew say about Deborah Meaden?

Early in the show, Mica declared: “Do you know that I just love Deborah Meaden? I just love her!”

Marcus shot back: “F’real? She reminds you of yourself innit. Feisty and miserable.

“Ain’t nothing wrong with that combo, y’know,” Mica hit back.

Marcus likened Mica to Deborah Meaden on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Later, as all the Gogglebox stars watched two hopefuls pitching to the Dragons, Amira and Amina got the claws out.

Deborah, Steven Bartlett and Peter Jones had all expressed interest in investing £45,000 for a 15% share – then agreed to drop to 10% each.

She’s such a Moody Margaret! Bloody hell.

But when the duo asked for a drop to 9%, Deborah was having none of it.

“Giles, Steve, do you know what, I’m actually going to withdraw. If you can’t go ‘YES!’ at the end of this deal, there’s no point doing it,” she said – entirely reasonably.

“I’m going to gracefully withdraw and say, ‘I’m out.'”

Amira shouted: “Don’t be so bitter, Deborah. She’s such a Moody Margaret! Bloody hell.”

Then Sophie remarked: “Deborah’s done one.”

Sophie tells Pete “Deborah’s done one” on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Deborah Meaden fans to the rescue

Her supporters were quick to supply some online love, with one tweeting: “Literally moments before they said this I had been telling my husband how much I rate you on Twitter, I was like “oh, shhh now!”

Another posted: “It annoyed me so much that you were called moody twice. They would never say that about one of the male dragons.”

A third wrote: “They were a bit harsh!”

Someone else contributed: “Hold on Deb, you are watching people watching you on TV?? 100% fav dragon today.”

(He really should know Deborah tore someone a new one on DD the other week for calling her Deb, though…)

Dame Meaden (for this is how should deserves to be addressed) is as even-handed outside the Den, it seems, as she then tweeted: “I don’t mind, they’ve been lovely, too.”

Giles and Steve’s loss! And Goggleboxers, you’ve been warned…

