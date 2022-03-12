Deborah Meaden gets stern on Dragons' Den
TV

Deborah Meaden just called out Gogglebox for insulting her Dragons’ Den appearance and fans have her back

BBC star said watching it was 'disturbing'

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

Deborah Meaden is hands down the best Dragon on Dragons’ Den – but that’s not stopped some of the Gogglebox crew having a pop at her.

During last night’s episode (Friday, March 12) she was dissed more than once – first by Marcus, then Amira.

And Deborah just so happened to be watching.

Judging by her tweet, it wasn’t the highlight of her Friday night, either.

She wrote: “Watching @C4Gogglebox to find out Deborah’s done one is mildly disturbing.” 

Deborah Meaden gets stern on Dragons' Den
Deborah Meaden doled out some straight talking on Dragons’ Den

What did the Gogglebox crew say about Deborah Meaden?

Early in the show, Mica declared: “Do you know that I just love Deborah Meaden? I just love her!”

Marcus shot back: “F’real? She reminds you of yourself innit. Feisty and miserable.

“Ain’t nothing wrong with that combo, y’know,” Mica hit back.

Marcus and Mica on Gogglebox
Marcus likened Mica to Deborah Meaden on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox Jenny’s reaction to Martin Compston is giving us life

Later, as all the Gogglebox stars watched two hopefuls pitching to the Dragons, Amira and Amina got the claws out.

Deborah, Steven Bartlett and Peter Jones had all expressed interest in investing £45,000 for a 15% share – then agreed to drop to 10% each.

She’s such a Moody Margaret! Bloody hell.

But when the duo asked for a drop to 9%, Deborah was having none of it.

“Giles, Steve, do you know what, I’m actually going to withdraw. If you can’t go ‘YES!’ at the end of this deal, there’s no point doing it,” she said – entirely reasonably.

“I’m going to gracefully withdraw and say, ‘I’m out.'”

Amira shouted: “Don’t be so bitter, Deborah. She’s such a Moody Margaret! Bloody hell.”

Then Sophie remarked: “Deborah’s done one.”

Sophie and Pete on Gogglebox
Sophie tells Pete “Deborah’s done one” on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Deborah Meaden fans to the rescue

Her supporters were quick to supply some online love, with one tweeting: “Literally moments before they said this I had been telling my husband how much I rate you on Twitter, I was like “oh, shhh now!”

Another posted: “It annoyed me so much that you were called moody twice. They would never say that about one of the male dragons.”

A third wrote: “They were a bit harsh!”

Someone else contributed: “Hold on Deb, you are watching people watching you on TV?? 100% fav dragon today.”

(He really should know Deborah tore someone a new one on DD the other week for calling her Deb, though…)

Read more: Malones announce heartbreaking family loss

Dame Meaden (for this is how should deserves to be addressed) is as even-handed outside the Den, it seems, as she then tweeted: “I don’t mind, they’ve been lovely, too.”

Giles and Steve’s loss! And Goggleboxers, you’ve been warned…

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this week’s Gogglebox.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stephen Mulhern smiling wearing a suit
Stephen Mulhern delivers devastating blow as he breaks silence on Saturday Night Takeaway absence
Katie Price looking bloated on holiday
Katie Price addresses ‘weight battle’ and admits ‘I feel fat’ amid claims she’s gained two stone
Luba and Katya looking windswept
Strictly Ukraine storm rages on as ‘tensions run high’ amid calls for axe of Katya and Luba
Nadia and Judi on Loose Women today
Loose Women viewers left ‘feeling sick’ over shower segment
Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin who hasreunited with his grandma
Exhausted Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin’s plea to Brits as he reunites with grandma after she flees Ukraine
Emmerdale Lisa Riley aka Mandy Dingle
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley: How old is she? Is she married?