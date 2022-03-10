Gogglebox: The Malone family share heartbreaking family loss

The Malone family of Gogglebox fame shared news of a heartbreaking family loss last night (Wednesday, March 9) and fans are gutted.

They took to Instagram to share the news with their 175k followers yesterday.

Gogglebox’s the Malone family’s heartbreaking news

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Malone (@themalonesgb)

The Malone family took to Instagram yesterday to share some sad news – their dog, Lucy, a rottweiler has passed away.

In a picture shared with their 175k followers, Tom Malone Sr can be seen kissing a sleeping Lucy on her head.

“Today we said goodbye to our beloved Lucy, she fought right to the end to stay with us,” the Malones captioned their heartbreaking post.

“Now reunited with her sister Izzey. There are no words to describe how much you meant to us,” they continued.

“Rest In Peace Sweetheart, you will always be in our hearts.”

How did the Malone family’s Gogglebox fans react?

The Malone family and their dogs (Credit: Channel 4)

Thousands of fans and followers took to the comment section to show their support for the family.

“Such a good girl,” Tom Malone Jr wrote.

“Sorry to hear that Tom,” Dave and Shirley Griffiths said.

“Lucy was a British TV icon… sending you woofs and barks at this difficult time,” one follower commented.

“So so sorry to read your devastating news. RIP Lucy,” another said.

“Omg, I’m so incredibly sorry for your tremendous loss, my deepest condolences to the whole family, it’s clearly evident how much you love your beautiful dogs,” a third wrote.

Tom Malone Jr pays tribute

Tom paid tribute to Lucy too (Credit: Channel 4)

26-year-old Tom paid tribute to Lucy on his own Instagram last night too.

He uploaded a picture of himself kissing Lucy on the head while out on a walk.

“Rest easy Lucy, you were a good girl,” he captioned the post.

Plenty of his 313k followers commented on his post too.

“Sending you love Tom,” one said.

“Sending loads of love,” another wrote.

“Sorry for your loss bro,” a third commented.

