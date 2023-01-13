gogglebox tom malone jr
Gogglebox: Channel 4 favourite Tom Malone Jr 'splits from girlfriend' as he sparks new romance rumours

Could he be seeing someone new?

By Réiltín Doherty

Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr – who has now left the Channel 4 show – has reportedly split from girlfriend Bryony Briscoe.

The apparent confirmation comes after Tom sparked romance rumours by appearing on the red carpet with Strictly Come Dancing and social media star Saffron Barker.

Tom Malone Jr smiles at Welcome To Chippendales premiere in Los Angeles
Tom Malone Jr recently attended the premiere for Welcome To Chippendales in LA (Credit: Coverimages.com)

Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr ‘splits from girlfriend Bryony’

Tom began dating Bryony back in 2020, and she frequently appeared on his social media accounts and popular Tik Toks.

It was claimed that Tom recently unfollowed Bryony on Instagram, which sparked rumours that the pair may have called it quits.

But it appeared to have been confirmed when a fan asked model Bryony if she was single on her Instagram Stories.

She replied that she is “in a committed relationship with myself”.

Bryony has modelled for brands such as PrettyLittleThing and the couple lived together in Leeds.

Tom was forced to take to social media to defend Bryony in 2021 after she received several messages of racist abuse.

Tom recently took to his Instagram to announce his move back to Manchester. He cryptically captioned a photo of a moving van: “Leaving any baggage in 2022.”

Read more: Gogglebox stars Tom and Julie Malone ‘smitten’ as they announce new addition to family

Romance rumours sparked with Saffron Barker…

Reports of the split came after Tom sparked romance rumours with Strictly star and YouTuber Saffron Barker.

Tom and Saffron attended the launch of the new Disney+ series Welcome To Chippendales together.

Saffron also shared photos to her Instagram of the pair dressed as Sandy and Danny from Grease.

They posed together in T Bird jackets and Saffron captioned the photo: “Go Grease Lightening.”

While the couple are yet to confirm if they are together, it looks like many fans are rooting for the romance.

One fan commented on Saffron’s post: “Need an answer, are you too an item??? If so, it’s great!”

Another fan commented “I hope this is what I think it is” with a heart-eye emoji.

YouTube video player

What do you think about Saffron and Tom Malone Jr? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

