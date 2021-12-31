Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr’s relationship with stunning model girlfriend sparked vile racist abuse

Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has become somewhat of a heartthrob since rising to fame on the Channel 4 show.

The social media influencer has appeared on Gogglebox since its fourth run in 2014 alongside his father Tom Sr., mum Julie, and brother Shaun.

However, he has since taken a step back from the show.

The TV star has built up a big following on social media, and he also bagged himself a gorgeous girlfriend.

Tom has been dating his girlfriend Bryony Briscoe for a while now, with the pair going public in June 2020.

The pair were introduced by mutual friends and now live together.

However, sadly the pair’s relationship wasn’t embraced by everyone.

Tom Malone Jr on the racist abuse his girlfriend receives

Tom previously opened up about receiving vile racist abuse from trolls after he spoke out in favour of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In fact, one of his first dates with Bryony was attending a march.

In an interview with BBC News, Tom said people were making new accounts just to troll him.

“And it’s just abuse after abuse. There was one comment where someone referred to Bryony as my slave. It was disgusting.”

Sadly, Bryony confessed it isn’t the first time she’s “heard it”.

“When we’re working so hard to make the world a better place, it’s just boring when you’ve got the same people, saying the same things that were said 50, 100 years ago,” she added.

Tom has also called out the racist abuse on Twitter.

It came after a troll questioned where his girlfriend was and added a string of money emojis.

“A lot of people are trying to brush this off as someone that’s ‘jealous’,” he wrote.

“I know you guys mean well but that’s just belittling the issue. The issue here is blatant racism… not jealousy.

“Most people who get jealous resort to unfollowing me… not racial abuse,” he added.

