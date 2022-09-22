Gogglebox stars Tom and Julie Malone ‘smitten’ as they announce new addition to family

The Malone family on Gogglebox have welcomed a new addition to their home.

The Malones, consisting of dad Tom Sr, mum Julie, daughter Vanessa and sons, Shaun and Tom Jr, have been regulars on the beloved Channel 4 show since 2014.

Since then, the Manchester-based family have become favourites among viewers of the show.

The family have been keeping themselves busy lately, and welcomed a new addition to their motley crew this week.

The Malones from Gogglebox have a new pet pooch (Credit: Channel 4)

Introducing their new pet pooch, the gang took to social media to share an adorable snap.

“Wasnt me!!! Meet Tilly our newest family member!!! She’s soooo cute! We are all smitten,” wrote the family on Instagram.

Fans rushed to comment, with one replying: “Can’t wait to see her on TV!”

“Ooooo she is totally adorable,” said another follower.

Meanwhile, Gogglebox returned earlier this month (September). However, the Malones were nowhere to be seen.

Fans were initially worried they had been axed, but thankfully they took to social media to dispel the suggestions.

In a video shared from Florida, the family revealed that they were currently on holiday but would be back soon.

Speaking to the camera, Tom said: “Right here we are, on holiday. It doesn’t feel like one with all this lot, I can tell you that.”

He added: “We’re in Florida so we’re not there for the first couple of shows are we? Starting Friday (September 9). We’re here obviously – as you can tell behind us is the Menai Bridge, we’re in Anglesey. You know… it’s a bit of a drive back but we’ll do our best.”

Julie joked: “I thought it was Blackpool Tower?”

Tom said: “I stand corrected… Blackpool Tower. See you in a couple of weeks. Enjoy the show, it starts without us but we’ll be back soon.”

Tom Jr recently shared a diagnosis with fans of Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Tom Malone Jr reveals autism diagnosis

Meanwhile, Tom Jr recently opened up about his personal struggles on Instagram.

He revealed that he had been diagnosed with autism.

“I don’t normally do very personal posts like this, but I thought this one was important,” he said in a video to his fans.

“I’ve always felt a bit different, a bit socially awkward and like I just don’t process things in the same way as everybody else.

“Finally I have an explanation. I’ve recently been diagnosed as autistic. Something that both makes sense to me whilst at the same time is something completely new to learn about and understand more about why I am the way I am.

“Now begins the journey. This one goes out to all the kids that have ever felt misunderstood due to being a little bit different.”

Tom isn’t alone in his diagnosis. According to the National Autistic Society, an estimated 700,000 adults and children in the UK have autism. This means about 1 per cent of the population overall is on the spectrum.

