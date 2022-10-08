The Gogglebox cast members divided opinion last night (October 7) as the show returned to our screens for a brand-new episode.

The Channel 4 reality show quickly became one of the nation’s favourite series when it first aired almost 10 years ago, winning numerous awards in the process.

However, as last night’s episode got started, some fans just weren’t impressed with what was being offered up.

As a result, numerous viewers took to social media to air their grievances with the latest series.

So is it time for Gogglebox to get the chop?

This lot certainly seem to think so…

Gogglebox viewers were divided over this week’s episode (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast branded ‘boring’ and ‘cringe’

Channel 4 viewers weren’t backwards in coming forwards when it came to their complaints.

Many took to Twitter as the show aired to voice their grievances.

Some claimed the once-beloved show has lost its spark, while others straight-up claimed they’re finding the new series “boring” and “cringe”.

It has become boring same old same old, it’s like watching a repeat. There needs to be new people in the next series.

And they’ve put some of the blame at the feet of the people appearing on the show.

One viewer tweeted: “#Gogglebox It has become boring same old same old, it’s like watching a repeat. There needs to be new people in the next series.”

“Anyone else think #gogglebox is a bit cringe”? I dunno how they do it, I’d have to be drunk,” said a second disappointed viewer.

A third fan commented: “Gogglebox used to be really funny, now it’s just woke nonsense and clearly scripted.“

“Why do they give so much air time to Sophie and Pete? Like, give the others a chance #Gogglebox,” ranted a fourth annoyed viewer.

Gogglebox is getting a spin-off (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox spin-off in the works

Meanwhile, a Welsh Gogglebox spin-off is now also in the works.

Studio Lambert and S4C are already said to hunting for Welsh families to light up the TV screen.

So it seems like the format is certainly ticking boxes with TV executives.

Celebrity Goggleboxer signs up for I’m A Celeb

Elsewhere, the latest I’m A Celebrity line-up is taking shape, with Gogglebox‘s Babatunde Aleshe reportedly signing up.

Speaking to The Sun, an I’m A Celebrity insider claimed: “Bosses are really excited to have Babatunde in the mix.”

“He’s become a firm favourite with Celebrity Gogglebox viewers and producers reckon he’ll be a great campmate.”

They added: “He’s been doing stand-up for years but it’s his banter and constant one-liners with best mate Mo on Celebrity Gogglebox that really impressed the casting team. It’s a great opportunity for him to head to the jungle.”

Gogglebox returns to Channel 4, Friday, October 14, at 9pm.

