Gogglebox star Amy Tapper makes shock vow if she loses six stone

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has announced that she will pose naked if she reaches her six-stone weight loss goal.

Gogglebox star Amy has made a vow (Credit: ITV)

Amy Tapper’s weight loss journey

The star rose to fame in 2013 with her family when they began to appear on Gogglebox.

For the last few years, Amy has been on a journey to lose weight and has lost two stone in recent months.

I’ve never been happy with my body, and I’m hell-bent on turning that around.

The 22-year-old told Closer Magazine: “I feel so much sexier and confident because I can already see all my hard work paying off. I’ve got more energy, I can actually feel my skin tightening as I tone up, and I like what I’m seeing in the mirror.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Tapper💋 (@amytappsx)

“I’ve always thought I had a nice face, but I’ve never been happy with my body, and I’m hell-bent on turning that around.”

Amy has been going to the gym regularly and posting her workouts on her social media.

She has also been following Muscle Food’s Goal Getter’s meal plan, which includes yummy yet healthy foods which reportedly help with weight loss.

These meals include protein pancakes, high protein granola, breakfast muffins, rice pots and pasta kits.

Posing naked?

The star announced in the interview with Closer that she has a special celebration in mind for when she hits her weight loss goal.

She said when she’s dropped “around 6-8 stone” she’ll “pose naked to celebrate”!

However, she said she is not ready to get her kit off for an OnlyFans page just yet.

Amy has vowed to pose naked once she hits her six-stone weight loss goal (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Gogglebox star Amy Tapper teases return to mark show’s 10th anniversary

“I’m not signing up to OnlyFans yet, though… I don’t think I’d get any subscribers,” she added. “Sometimes, you need to keep your private parts private.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story.