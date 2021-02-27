The 2021 series of Gogglebox started last night and those watching at home thought star Stephen Webb looked “completely different”.

Stephen was on the Channel 4 programme last night (Friday, February 26) with his husband, Daniel.

And as he spoke about his lockdown transformation and joked that he would soon be out of his partner’s league, viewers took to social media to comment on his appearance.

Stephen (right) with his husband Daniel in a previous series (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gogglebox viewers say about Stephen’s appearance in the 2021 series?

On Twitter, fans of the show said they thought he looked much better than in previous series.

Some even thought Stephen was behaving differently, with one claiming he seemed more “serious” and another more “pleasant”.

Stephen and Daniel returned for the latest series of Gogglebox last night (Credit: Channel 4)

One viewer wrote: “Stephen looking very different but better #Gogglebox.”

Another demanded: “Who’s this fella?? Why has Stephen become so serious??”

Stephen looking very different but better.

A third put: “Stephen looks so different! But it seems to have come with a more pleasant personality, so thumbs up from me #Gogglebox.”

Someone else said: “He looks completely different. Think it’s the teeth (or veneers as he called them).”

What did Stephen Webb say about his transformation?

On Gogglebox, Stephen joked his new haircut had gone down “a storm” and even had people comparing him to Hollywood actor George Clooney.

He told Daniel: “I’ve been saying since I was 45, ‘hashtag fit at 50’, but I’m well on the way now.

“I’m inspired and I’m also a stone lighter and I’m doing loads of exercises.”

Daniel replied: “I think you look good.”

He also patted Stephen’s chest and told him he was definitely less “booby”.

Stephen then joked he would soon be too attractive for his husband.

Gogglebox viewers thought Stephen looked ‘completely different’ (Credit: Channel 4)

“I think you need to watch out because in a couple of months time, I’m going to be out of your league really,” he told him with a cheeky grin.

“I don’t think so,” Daniel said.

Stephen added: “It’s lucky we’re married… you better count your lucky stars you met me when I was fat.”

