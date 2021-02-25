Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has quit after more than six years on the programme.

Tom announced the news for fans of the Channel 4 show on Thursday (February 25), just a day before the start of the new series.

Taking to Twitter, Tom confirmed that he was leaving.

Tom Malone Jr has quit Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr say?

He told his followers that it was “finally time to put down the remote”, insisting he had “loved every minute” of it.

The TV star also expressed his “eternal” gratitude to Channel 4 and the firm behind the programme, Studio Lambert, for allowing him to be part of the cast.

He wrote on Twitter: “So after six and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote and say goodbye to Gogglebox.

Tom confirmed his mum, dad and brother would remain on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Tom ‘loved every minute’ of it

“I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show.”

I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about saying something stupid.

Tom didn’t reveal exactly what his plans are now, only saying that he would be exploring new opportunities.

And he joked he looked forward to finally being able to enjoy Gogglebox as a viewer.

The Malones have been on the programme since 2014 (Credit: Channel 4)

His tweet continued: “But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them.

“I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about saying something stupid.”

To the future 🥂 pic.twitter.com/GVHxb2hP94 — Tom Malone Jr (@TomMaloneJr) February 25, 2021

Malone family to remain on Gogglebox

Luckily for fans of the Malones, he confirmed that his mum, dad and brother would continue filming and remain part of the cast.

He added: “PS, Don’t worry, my parents and brother will still be on the show to keep you entertained every Friday.”

The Malones joined the cast of the Channel 4 reality TV show in 2014.

Aside from Tom Jr, the family comprises mum and dad Julie and Tom and their other son, Shaun.

They are often joined on screen by their dogs, Dave, Lucy, Izzy and Joe.

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment on this story.

