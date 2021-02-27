gogglebox 2021 - giles and mary
Gogglebox 2021: Mary under fire for ‘men don’t giggle’ comment

Mary and husband Giles were back for the series return last night

By Rebecca Carter

Gogglebox 2021 star Mary Killen has been criticised by viewers for saying “men don’t giggle”.

During Friday night’s show return, Mary and husband Giles were reacting to a scene from Mediums.

It saw a family trying to get in touch with late loved ones as a medium called Nicole started to talk in a deep voice.

Giles and Mary on Gogglebox
Gogglebox star Mary criticised by viewers for saying “men don’t giggle” (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Mary and Giles say on Gogglebox?

Nicole then suddenly started speaking in a high-pitched squeaky voice, as she seemingly delivered a message from the family’s late loved one.

Read more: Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford engaged: Who is his partner?

As they watched the medium speak, Giles admitted he wouldn’t be able to contain his laughter.

He told his wife: “I would have burst out giggling by now.”

gogglebox mediums
The medium spoke in a squeaky voice (Credit: Channel 4)

“Men don’t giggle”

However, Mary exclaimed: “Not giggling! Men don’t giggle.”

Giles added: “Giggling.”

Viewers took objection to Mary’s comment and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “Mary on #Gogglebox ‘men don’t giggle’ what a thing to say.”

Another wrote: “Mary said ‘men don’t giggle.’ Whaaaaa?” [Sic]

What did Gogglebox viewers say?

A third added: “The massive ‘oh [bleep] off’ that me and my partner shouted when Mary said ‘men don’t giggle’. That is some toxicity.”

Another tweeted: “Give Giles a break Mary, if he wants to giggle let him.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Channel 4 for comment.

Meanwhile, other viewers loved having Giles and Mary back on their screens again.

Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary
Mary said “men don’t giggle” to husband Giles (Credit: Channel 4)

One person said: “The amazing Giles & Mary. Can we just appreciate how brilliant they actually are. I love them.”

Another gushed, “How I’ve missed Giles and Mary,” followed by several laughing face emojis.

Read more: Gogglebox 2021: Stephen Webb stuns viewers as he looks ‘completely different’ after weight loss and makeover

A third tweeted: “My favourites Giles and Mary are back.”

One person even called for the husband and wife duo to have their own show.

They wrote: “C’mon @Channel4  give Giles & Mary their own show.”

Gogglebox continues on Channel 4, Friday March 5, at 9pm.

