Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford has announced he’s engaged to his now fiancee Paige Yeomans.

The Channel 4 show returned last night (February 26) and Pete shared the exciting news alongside his sister Sophie.

Sophie asked him: “Do you feel any different now that you’ve got engaged?”

Pete Sandiford revealed he’s engaged to partner Paige (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Pete Sandiford say on Gogglebox?

Pete replied: “Yeah, I think. I feel like an even bigger responsibility. I don’t know why. I’m going to have a wife.”

Sophie added: “Yes, you’re going to have a wife.”

Meanwhile, of course, fans flocked to Twitter to congratulate Pete and Paige on their engagement.

One person wrote: “OMG Pete engaged???? Think my neighbours just heard me screeching.”

In addition, another added: “Aw congratulations to Pete getting engaged.”

Pete said sister Sophie will be his “best wo-man” (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Pete Sandiford’s partner Paige Yeomans?

Paige has been an emergency service call handler for over three years.

According to her social media pages, Paige graduated from Queen Mary University of London in 2019 with a degree in English language and linguistics.

Meanwhile, Pete went public with their romance on Instagram in October last year.

In addition, he said at the time: “My Mrs and best mate what more could I ask for, don’t worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend.”

What else has Pete said about their engagement?

Meanwhile, on Friday night’s Gogglebox, Pete revealed his sister Sophie will be his “best wo-man”.

Sophie asked her brother who he would choose as his best man and he replied: “Well it’s going to be my best wo-man, isn’t it? It will be you.”

Sophie said: “Correct. “Course it will! I’ll not be wearing a tux, I’ll be wearing my own dress.”

Pete quipped: “Woah! You’re going to have to wear a suit.”

However, Sophie hilariously hit back: “I’m not going to be wearing a friggin’ suit.”

In conclusion, she said: “No way am I… listen! Right, actually I know your mates, I’m not copying any of them. I’ll bring me own!”

Gogglebox continues on Channel 4, Friday March 5, at 9pm.

