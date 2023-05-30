GMB viewers shocked as woman appears completely nude on show: ‘Children are watching!’

On GMB today viewers were left with their jaws on the floor after a naked woman appeared on the show.

The hit ITV programme, fronted by Ed Balls and Charlotte Hawkins today, was back on TV screens on Tuesday morning (May 30). And while the show is no stranger to covering taboo topics and making headlines – it appears bosses decided to turn things up a notch.

Things took a rather awkward turn when one of the guests appeared to be stark naked – giving viewers an eyeful!

GMB faced an awkward moment when a naked guest appeared (Credit: ITV)

GMB today: Naked guest appears on ITV show

On the show a member of the Naturist Foundation – whose motto is “bare is beautiful”, made a jaw-dropping appearance. She was there to debate whether nude sunbathing should be illegal.

And to get her point her across, the woman, Helen Berriman, wore absolutely nothing on GMB. Her naked body was blurred out as she sat across from hosts Ed and Charlotte.

The guest stripped off for the show (Credit: ITV)

Debating with brand and culture expert Nick Ede, Helen claimed a law shouldn’t be in force to make naked sunbathing illegal. She said: “All the things going on in the world at the moment, are we really that bothered if there’s a nude body sunbathing in a quiet corner of a park?”

Utterly ridiculous and pointless having her naked in the studio.

Nick then disagreed and said it was “inconsiderate”. He explained: “It’s about you and your empowerment. But you’re not taking into consideration other people in that environment. They might be a little bit triggered or find it a little bit offensive.”

Viewers were left fuming over the debate (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume at ‘ridiculous’ debate

And it’s fair to say Helen got plenty of viewers’ attention. Those watching the show rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One person fumed: “Dear God! Has the world gone mad??!!” Another added: “For god’s sake children are watching.” A third raged: “Why is she naked in a studio? I’ve seen it all now.”

What’s more, someone else said: “Utterly ridiculous and pointless having her naked in the studio. ITV really need to get a grip!!”

However, someone else wrote: “Great job Helen. Thanks for doing all you do for all your fellow naturists. Have a lovely week.”

Another added: “Well done Helen A fantastic ambassador fir the naturist community.” Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: “Good job! The naked human body is nothing to be ashamed of and certainly nothing to be ‘offended’ by.”

Read more: Inside ITV stars’ incredible transformations from Lorraine Kelly to Alison Hammond – what’s their secrets?

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.