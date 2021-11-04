gmb today kate garraway
GMB viewers fume as guest cut off during debate for John Lewis Christmas advert 

ITV viewers were not pleased

By Joshua Haigh

GMB viewers were left fuming today when Kate Garraway cut off a guest mid-way through a debate.

Ben Shephard and Kate were talking to Sonia Sodha about Conservative MP Owen Paterson.

Owen had faced suspension for 30 days after he breached rules by taking paid consultancy work.

However, as the debate raged on, Kate paused the conversation halfway through.

gmb today kate garraway
Kate Garraway cut off a debate on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

She then apologised to Sonia and told GMB viewers that the John Lewis Christmas advert had just dropped.

As a result, she said the debate would be stopped so they could screen the festive ad.

Read more: GMB viewers call for Richard Madeley to be replaced

“I’m only going to pause you there because I’ve just heard the exciting news. The John Lewis Christmas ad has landed,” she said, as the camera switched back to the studio.

“Can we see the advert?” she added. “Can we sneak it in before we have to go for a break? Come on let’s have a look. Here’s a first glimpse.”

GMB viewers angry over John Lewis ad segment

Viewers rushed to social media, many of them angry at an important debate being cut short.

One tweeted: “You’ve stopped a discussion on a huge Parliamentary scandal for a sneak peek at the John Lewis advert? #gmb.”

gmb today kate garraway
GMB viewers watching at home today were not happy (Credit: ITV)

“John Lewis ad more important than current political debate #gmb,” ranted a second viewer.

A third said: “#gmb Cut her off in full flow listing the Tory corruption to talk about John Lewis ad, wow!”

Read more: GMB hit with Ofcom complaints after Richard Madeley angers viewers with ‘sexist’ remark

Kate Garraway interrupts a discussion on the attack on our democracy for the John Lewis advert #gmb,” ranted a fourth viewer.

A fifth said: #GMB At the forefront of news coverage here. Stop the discussion of Owen Paterson scandal because the John Lewis advert is here.”

Meanwhile, others loved seeing the Christmas advert.

One tweeted: “Omg that John Lewis ad has done me.”

Another said: “I’m so not welling up over the John Lewis Christmas ad.”

