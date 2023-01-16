GMB today (Monday, January 16) saw Richard Madeley replaced on the show by an old fan favourite.

Viewers were delighted, with many taking to Twitter to urge the show and ITV to keep the 67 year 0ld’s replacement.

Ed Balls was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley replaced on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw another presenting shake-up take place.

Richard usually co-hosts the show on Mondays through to Wednesdays.

However, the controversial host was nowhere to be seen today, with Ed Balls sitting in his place next to Susanna Reid this morning instead.

“Good morning to you, Ed Balls. Happy New Year,” Susanna Reid said at the start of the show.

“Happy New Year, good to be back,” Ed replied.

“It’s good to have you back,” Susanna smiled.

Fans were happy to have Ed back (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers delighted as Ed Balls returns

It wasn’t just Susanna who was happy to have Ed back on the show today.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to express their delight over the former politician’s return.

“I’d take Ed Balls every day over Richard Madeley, despite his Love Island obsession, at least he’s not offensive and clueless like Madeley is,” one viewer tweeted.

“How refreshing to see Ed Balls on #gmb this morning,” another said.

I’d take Ed Balls every day over Richard Madeley.

“Ed Balls 100% more enlightening and entertaining than Madley. Too early but wholesome,” a third wrote.

However, not everyone was happy with the 55 year old being on the show.

“I just can’t with Ed Balls,” one viewer wrote.

Ben made fun of Kate’s appearance on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard pokes fun at Kate Garraway

In other, Good Morning Britain-related news, Ben Shephard took aim at his fellow presenter, Kate Garraway, on Friday (January 14).

Kate was wearing a green dress and glasses on the show on Friday. Ben decided to poke fun at her for this.

Taking to Twitter, he uploaded a selfie of himself and Kate. In the snap, both presenters are wearing glasses.

“Morning from the Two Ronnies! [glasses emoji],” he captioned the snap.

“Love it you’re the dream team on GMB. Have a lovely weekend, Ben,” one viewer tweeted at the time.

“Ohhh you both look lovely,” another fan said.

At least some people liked Kate’s appearance on the show!

