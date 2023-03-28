Susanna Reid caught ‘rolling her eyes’ over Richard Madeley’s behaviour on GMB today

On GMB today, Susanna Reid was caught ‘rolling her eyes’ at her co-star Richard Madeley.

The ITV presenters interviewed the team behind the first meat made from extinct animal DNA.

The team hit headlines this week when it was revealed that meatballs have been made out of mammoth meat for the first time ever.

However, in classic Richard style, the presenter couldn’t help but make a few jokes about the situation ahead of their interview with the team.

After a clip of the meatballs was shown, Richard said: “That is mammoth meat. That is predominantly extinct meat. What next? Dodo diners, dinosaur dinners?”

Susanna then chimed in: “What that makes me think, if it is just DNA and it’s cultivated in a lab, is there anything actually animal about it? What I mean by that is, could a vegan eat it because it didn’t involve killing animals?”

Richard replied: “That’s a really good question. We will ask [the team] who did this. Can you eat a mammoth meatball and remain vegan? It’s fascinating. Or would you grow tusks?”

What did Susanna Reid do on GMB today?

His seemingly endless remarks appeared to rub Susanna the wrong way, and she was seen rolling her eyes at the camera.

It seemed as if viewers weren’t impressed by the segment either.

One tweeted their disgust, saying: “Sorry but I could never be so desperate to eat meat that I’d eat genetically created mammoth and elephant meatballs. Revolting #gmb #goodmorningbritain.”

“Is that really meat or something the mammoth has already eaten and digested,” questioned as second.

Meanwhile, a third added: “Two blokes on #GMB trying to convince us that Woolly Mammoth meat reconstructed using DNA is the food of the future…”

A fourth ranted about Richard’s presenting style, adding: “It’s so cringe-inducing when intelligent people from other countries agree to appear on #gmb and then get asked questions by Richard Madeley. I feel so embarrassed for all involved.”

