Robert Rinder wells up as Ashley Cain reveals heartbreaking reason he won’t shave beard after daughter’s death

GMB today (Wednesday, August 24) saw Robert Rinder well up with tears during an emotional interview with Ashley Cain.

During the interview, Ashley confessed the heartbreaking reason why he won’t shave his beard, leaving Rob fighting back tears.

Ashley was on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Cain on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Rob Rinder and Kate Garraway welcome Ashley onto the show.

Ashley, a former footballer and reality star, was on the show to discuss some of the things he’s done to raise awareness around childhood cancer.

Ashely’s daughter, Azaylia, died at eight months old back in April 2021. She had been diagnosed with Leukemia when she was just eight weeks old.

Since her passing, Ashley and Safiyya Vorajee, Azaylia’s mum, set up a charity in their daughter’s name to help fight childhood cancer.

As well as this, Ashley has taken part in a number of gruelling challenges in his attempts to raise awareness about childhood cancer.

Speaking about his hard work, Ashley said he’d be selfish not to use his time and good health to help raise awareness.

Rob got emotional on the show (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Cain makes Rob Rinder tear up on GMB today

Ashley was then asked by Kate why his beard was so long.

“Yeah so everyone asks me about the beard. It’s a common question,” he replied.

“When we were in the hospital we couldn’t go out so I couldn’t get a hair cut so I ended up developing and growing this beard and as my daughter got older she began to grab hold of it,” he explained.

“She used to hold it and rub her feet through it and because I haven’t got her here with me anymore, I wanted to keep my beard because she’s touched these very hairs on my face, and I don’t trim it, I don’t shape it,” he continued.

“I leave it because I feel like Samson and my beard’s my strength.”

Ashley’s interview had viewers emotional too (Credit: ITV)

Ashley’s emotional interview

As Ashley spoke, Rob’s eyes could be seen filling with tears.

And it seems that Ashley’s words struck an emotional chord with viewers at home too.

“Just want to give Ashley Cain a hug, there’s so much sadness in his eyes, but he is so brave. Azaylia must be so proud of her daddy,” one viewer tweeted.

“Ashley Cain’s strength, grace and commitment to raise awareness is something I’ll always be in awe of,” another said.

“Ashley Cain.. what an inspirational, powerful & amazing man. He’s broke me this morning,” a third wrote.

“What a amazing and strong man Ashley is after his loss. It gives everyone who loss someone they loved in their lives strength and hope and giving all inner beards. What an inspiration,” another said.

