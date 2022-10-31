GMB viewers deliver verdict on Richard Madeley’s replacement today: ‘Best guest presenter!’

GMB today (Monday, October 31) saw yet another presenting shake-up take place, as Ed Balls replaced Richard Madeley on the show.

Viewers were quick to deliver their verdict too, with many over the moon that Ed was fronting the show today rather than Richard.

Ed co-hosted the show alongside Susanna today (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley replaced on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw yet another presenting shake-up.

Richard, who usually co-hosts Monday shows with Susanna Reid, was nowhere to be seen this morning.

Instead, former politician Ed made a return to front the programme alongside the 51-year-old.

At the beginning of the show, Ed remarked on the new GMB set.

“This new set,” Ed said, giving Susanna a funny look.

“I know, you’re a bit alarmed at how close we are,” she replied.

“I am! Every time I’ve been here, there’s been all this big wide desk and suddenly – every time I look at you – I go ‘my gosh’!” he said.

“I’m right here,” Susanna laughed. “Am I a bit close for comfort?”

“Erm, no, it’s lovely,” Ed replied. “Ok, yes, that was the right thing to say,” Susanna said.

Viewers prefer Ed to Richard (Credit: ITV)

Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain

Upon seeing that Ed was on the show, a number of viewers took to Twitter to deliver their verdict.

Many were happy that the 55-year-old was hosting the show instead of Richard.

“Was a lovely surprise to turn on my TV this morning and see @edballs back on @GMB instead of maddening Madeley,” one viewer tweeted.

“The on-screen chemistry between Ed Balls & Susanna Reid is far better than between Susanna & the irritating Richard Madeley. She could not be making this any clearer… take note #GMB many people prefer anybody else to Madeley,” another viewer said.

“I totally agree about @edballs and @susannareid100 as the best co-presenters,” a third gushed.

“If there was a vote Ed Balls would defo win mine for best guest presenter,” another wrote.

But not everyone was happy with Ed being on the show.

“Oh not Ed [bleeping] Balls again! Who keeps booking this useless [bleep]? one viewer ranted.

“How does Ed Balls still keep getting work on here?” another asked.

Richard hosted the show last week (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley slammed

Last Monday saw Richard hosting the show alongside Kate Garraway.

The 67-year-old quickly irritated viewers though due to an “annoying” habit of his that kept cropping up throughout the show.

Viewers accused the star of making everything about him. Many took to Twitter to slam him for this.

“Richard always brings every topic back to HIM,” one viewer tweeted.

“Make it all about you again Richard why don’t you? We don’t care about your son’s opinion or that he’s moved to America,” another said.

“Richard really does make every story about himself, doesn’t he? It can be about anything & yet he has to tell us about that time when he met that someone or did that and this. He also says ‘I’m not making this up’ which then makes me think he’s making it up,” a third ranted.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

