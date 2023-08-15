Richard Madeley issues apology to Kate Garraway as she snaps at him live on GMB

Richard Madeley has apologised to GMB colleague Kate Garraway following a frosty on-air interaction between them.

Kate found herself snapping at Richard on GMB this morning (August 15) during a debate about airlines charging customers for incorrect boarding passes.

Kate Garraway snapped at Richard Madeley on GMB this morning (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley clashes with Kate Garraway on GMB

Today on GMB, Richard and Kate discussed the story of an elderly couple who were hit with a £110 charge after printing off the wrong boarding passes for their flight.

The presenters appeared to take the same side on the topic, Kate saying that it was “unfair” to charge for a simple “mistake”, while Richard agreed that £55 was an excessive amount of money just to print off a boarding pass.

Nevertheless, they soon found themselves clashing.

Can I just finish?

As Kate read out a statement Ryanair had issued on the matter, Richard interrupted, saying: “Excuse me, who checks terms and conditions?”

He went on: “I can only think that what’s happening here-”

Clearly unimpressed with him speaking over her, Kate shut him down, saying: “Can I just finish?”

An embarrased Richard was forced to issue an apology, saying: “Oh sorry, just finish the statement.”

A woman has slammed budget airline Ryanair for charging her elderly parents £110 to print their boarding passes after they mistakenly printed the return tickets, rather than the outbound ones. pic.twitter.com/mjXO1hhYdY — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 15, 2023

However, that was not the end of the tension between the pair. Later on, Kate cut Richard short once again, saying: “Before Richard, I know you want to saying something.”

“Not at all, not at all,” Richard replied, looking peeved.

At another point in the segment, Richard was also heard muttering: “Yeah, you said that, yeah,” under his breath as Kate reiterated something she had said before.

GMB viewers spot tension

Many Good Morning Britain viewers took to Twitter to react to the awkward interaction. One person complained that Richard “couldn’t get a word in”.

Likewise, somebody else asked: “@GMB is it the Kate Garraway show this morning no one else allowed to speak?”

Meanwhile, others sided with Kate.

“Incredible patience from Kate Garraway in the face of constant interruptions from Richard Madeley,” one person said.

Someone give Madeley the hook. Constantly interrupting everyone. I think Kate Garraway will let rip soon 😂😂 @GMB #GMB pic.twitter.com/t47N6R8JLm — Guy Walker (@guyrwalker1973) August 15, 2023

Another agreed: “I noticed a few side eyes from Kate.”

