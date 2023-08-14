GMB presenters Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley were joined by a new co-host today (August 14) and fans were pretty unimpressed.

Blue star Duncan James is on the show this week, covering for showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold. And, while Kate and Richard appeared thrilled to have him on board, not all viewers felt the same.

GMB presenters welcome new co-host

Duncan James joined the show today, with Richard and Kate welcoming him with Blue’s track All Rise.

He was on the show presenting the latest showbiz news, and had previously said that he was excited about joining the GMB team.

Duncan said: “I love the show and I’ve been on loads of times, but this time it’ll be different with me presenting. Being on the other side of the desk, it’ll definitely be different and a little bit nerve-racking but that’s what we do as entertainers, we’re always trying new things and doing new challenges, which keeps the adrenaline and excitement going.”

The singer also revealed that he hadn’t spoken to Richard Arnold for advice, but said: “I love Richard! He’s such a delight and he’s just such a warm person. Every time we see each other at events or on a red carpet he always gives me the biggest hug, he’s so lovely. We haven’t spoken but I do know that I have really big shoes to fill.”

Viewers deliver verdict

However, those watching at home were divided over just how well he filled Richard’s shoes…

“I see that #gmb are today answering the question ‘can Duncan from Blue make a good entertainment news presenter?’ The answer is no,” said one viewer. Another added: “I’m sure Duncan James is a great person but he comes across really OTT on screen!” A third commented: “This is awful.” Another picked up on the numerous mentions of Duncan’s boyband: “Was Duncan James in Blue?????!!!! He should mention it some more!”

However, Duncan did have some fans watching at home – and they’ll be tuning in to see him for the rest of this week.

“I love Duncan James on entertainment, better than Richard Arnold,” said one. “Duncan gets a 10 with flying colours; bring on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday!” said another. A third added: “Wow Duncan, great job this morning!”

