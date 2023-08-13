GMB star Charlotte Hawkins shares her grief over huge family loss: ‘It’s not the same without her’

GMB star Charlotte Hawkins has shared her grief over the loss of her rescue dog, Bailey.

The 48-year-old newsreader revealed the sad news to her fans on Saturday night (August 12) while attaching a heartfelt caption.

In an upload consisting of eight slides, Charlotte shared a series of pics she’d taken her adorable dog.

Charlotte is grieving over the death of her rescue dog (Credit: YouTube)

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’

“It’s taken a while for me to be able to post this as I can’t believe she’s gone,” Charlotte wrote in her caption. “Our beautiful, gorgeous rescue dog Bailey has left us. She brought us so much joy over the last 16 years. One of the family, who was much-loved by all who met her.”

Charlotte referred to Bailey as a dog with “such a lovely nature” who “helped cure quite a few who had a fear of dogs”.

Bailey was recently filmed for an ITV Tonight documentary but died a few days after. Charlotte said that was the last footage she was able to obtain of Bailey. “There’s now no patter of paws coming to greet me, no wagging tail at the door. It’s not the same without her,” Charlotte continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Hawkins (@charlottehawkins1)

Fans share their condolences

Many of Charlotte’s fans and friend shared their sympathy and condolences.

“So so sorry Charlotte – I know how much you loved Bailey – an adored member of your family – sending you love,” fellow GMB star Susanna Reid shared. “I am so sorry for your loss. The worst pain in the world,” another person shared.

“So sorry for you and your family Charlotte. You gave as much to her as Bailey gave to you,” a third fan remarked. “So sorry for your loss! It’s never easy to say goodbye to our beloved furry friends! Sending lots of love!” a fourth user wrote.

Read more: GMB host Charlotte Hawkins stuns fans as she announces achievement in memory of late co-star

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.