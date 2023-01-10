GMB today saw a former flame of Prince Harry appear on the show to speak about her encounters with him.

Viewers were less than impressed with the interview, with many branding it “dreadful” and accusing the show of “scraping the barrel”.

Catherine dated Harry back in 2006 (Credit: ITV)

Harry’s former flame on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw a former flame of Prince Harry’s appear on the show.

Back in 2006, Harry, then 21 years old, enjoyed a string of dates with Catherine Ommanney, who was 13 years his senior.

Catherine is perhaps best known for appearing on The Real Housewives of D.C.

Today, Catherine, now 50, appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss her time dating Prince Harry 17 years ago.

During the interview, Catherine revealed that she and Harry had met at a restaurant dinner party.

She then went on to say that they had bonded over a mutual friend in Australia and had good humour together.

Catherine hit out at Meghan too (Credit: ITV)

Catherine Ommanney on GMB today

Susanna Reid then asked: “Do you think he needed someone to sort of ground him? Someone who wasn’t carried away with his fame?”

“Well I listened to him a lot, so maybe the others (his young friends) didn’t? But I did listen to him a lot and I think that’s what he needed,” Catherine replied.

She was then asked if she thinks Harry has found what he’s looking for in Meghan Markle.

She replied saying that she isn’t going to slander the Duchess of Sussex and isn’t sure what he’s found in Meghan.

“I’m really sad for him and sad for the whole Royal Family because I don’t think he’s going to recover from this very quickly,” she then said.

Viewers slammed the interview (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam interview

It’s safe to say viewers weren’t impressed with GMB for interviewing one of Prince Harry’s former flames.

Plenty took to Twitter to slam the show, with some accusing it of “scraping the barrel”.

“Talk about scraping the barrel. Today GMB dug up an ‘old flame’ Harry dated over 15 years ago! How low can they go..?” one viewer tweeted.

Talk about scraping the barrel.

“@GMB scraping the barrel,” another said. “Turning over.”

“Scraping the barrel now having an old flame on from 2006 talking about Harry. This isn’t newsworthy. Bring us interesting stories. Preferably something not Prince Harry related,” a third wrote.

However, someone else tweeted: “I do like this lady.”

Another added: “Wait Catherine Ommanney from #RHODC dated Prince Harry!!!!”

Read more: Prince Harry reveals Meghan’s shock question about Andrew during first meeting with Queen in book

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.