GMB: Viewers beg for Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan return

Good Morning Britain viewers have called for Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan to return early from their half-term break.

The presenters have taken time off during the holiday to recuperate, and they’ve left co-stars Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh in charge for the time being.

Sadly for the pair, they haven’t quite managed to convince viewers that there’s as much chemistry between them as there is between Piers and Susanna.

So much so in fact, that viewers rushed to social media on Wednesday (October 21) to call for the pair to be replaced after a succession of awkward interviews.

During an interview with Labour MP Lisa Nandy, Kate and Ranvir were criticised for not letting the politician speak.

Then later on in the show, viewers questioned whether a remark Kate made about Ranvir was “racist”.

Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh have been criticised by some viewers (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say?

Viewers took to Twitter to question the relationship between Kate and Ranvir.

Some called out their “lack of chemistry,” while others suggested Ranvir may be overstretching herself with her Strictly duties.

While others were desperate for Piers to return to his seat.

Please come back soon watching bbc breakfast is excruciating where's the actual news? Tell you where it is… @GMB with @piersmorgan we need you back! #GMB #piersmorgan — Lee Drake (@LeeDrak35026023) October 21, 2020

Do Kate and Ranvir even like each other. Seems to be a lot of tension and cutting each other off. #gmb — Abbie (@abbie_2611) October 21, 2020

Not sure about the chemistry between the Kate and Ranvir, but it’s refreshing to see some balance from presenters. Normally it’s just 100% anti-Govt #gmb — Matey Hopkins (@HopkinsNot) October 21, 2020

Wondering the same. Ranvir clutching the mug for dear life and expressions on her face seem tense — Ophelia Butts ( ㅅ ) (@Ophelia_ButtsUK) October 21, 2020

Viewers are desperate for Piers and Susanna to return (Credit: ITV)

Where are GMB stars Piers and Susanna?

The duo has become one of the most popular and loved in British telly, so it’s only natural viewers clamoured to ask on Monday: where are Piers and Susanna?

The sudden change may left some viewers upset about their absence, but there was a good reason for this switch-up.

Piers, 55, and Susanna, 49, often take breaks when it comes to the summer holidays. Or in this case, October half-term.

Also on the regular replacement rota are Adil Ray, Sean Fletcher and Alex Beresford and of course Thursday and Friday host Ben Shephard.

Some viewers have complained about Kate and Ranvir’s interview style (Credit: ITV)

What else is happening on ITV Daytime this week?

It’s not just Piers and Susanna who take a step back during half-time.

Regular This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have also put their feet up at home while Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford fill in for them.

Meanwhile on Lorraine, Christine Lampard has settled into the presenter’s chair.

