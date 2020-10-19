GMB viewers were scratching their heads when regular hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were replaced on today’s episode (Monday October 19).

Instead, Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh took on presenting duties.

But viewers were confused at the main presenting duo’s absence.

There was no Piers Morgan or Susanna Reid on GMB this morning (Credit: ITV)

Where were Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on GMB?

Last week, Piers announced that he and Susanna were taking a short break for half-term.

The pair often take a break from presenting duties, taking time off during the summer holidays.

Now they’ve done it again.

And during today’s show viewers were confused and annoyed at their absence.

@GMB Where was Piers this morning? I make a point of watching the show Monday to Wednesday but today no Piers. Not the same without him and Susanna — Phil (@Phil_gogo) October 19, 2020

@GMB piers and Susannah have been appearing less and less every month … now they’ve totally disappeared.!! I’m not necessarily complaining but have you removed them under government pressure ? — david bernard roger (@fieryangel2) October 19, 2020

@GMB Never thought I'd ever here myself say this but where's @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 this morning? I woke up early especially to see them. Think I need my temperature checked 🤨 #GMB #Morebreaksthanakitkat — therealrobraw (@robinrawlins) October 19, 2020

What did GMB viewers say?

It wasn’t long before viewers took to Twitter to register their confusion.

One wrote: “Never thought I’d ever hear myself say this but where’s @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 this morning?

“I woke up early especially to see them. Think I need my temperature checked.”

Where was Piers this morning?

Another said: “Where was Piers this morning?

“I make a point of watching the show Monday to Wednesday but today no Piers. Not the same without him and Susanna.”

One tweeted: “Absolutely gutted what even is this? Back to Sky News until @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 return.”

The all-female duo took on presenting duties (Credit: ITV)

As Kate, 53, and Ranvir, 43, took the reins, viewers continued to ask questions.

One viewer exclaimed: “Piers and Susanna have been appearing less and less every month … now they’ve totally disappeared!!

“I’m not necessarily complaining but have you removed them under government pressure?”

Meanwhile, others were glad to have Kate and Ranvir.

One said: “I’m so glad we’ve got Ranvir & Kate to keep the country on the right track.”

Another added: “I have missed the gorgeous Ranvir and Kate.”

Kate Garraway gave an update last week (Credit: ITV)

What else has Kate been up to?

Last week, Kate gave an update on her husband Derek Draper’s condition.

The former political aide has been in hospital since March with coronavirus and is still battling the after-effects of the disease.

She told viewers: “There are big ups and big downs, not big ups really, small improvements and worrying downs as well.”

Kate said that the last few days had seen relative stability, and is still keeping “everything crossed”.

