Good Morning Britain viewers were frustrated on Wednesday (October 21) during an awkward interview with Labour MP Lisa Nandy.

Lisa appeared on the show to discuss the situation in Manchester following the Tory government deciding to offer the area just £22 million to help the area get through the winter.

Kate and Ranvir grilled the MP on what led Manchester’s mayor Andy Burnham to push the government for more funding.

Kate and Ranvir were interrupting Lisa Nandy on GMB, claimed viewers (Credit: ITV)

“People’s livelihoods are going to go. People aren’t going to survive,” said Lisa.

“We have 10 local authorities in greater Manchester, one of which is run by the conservatives and they’re all grouping together saying the same thing.”

“Well people said that about circuit breakers in other parts of the country,” interrupted Kate half way through Lisa’s sentence.

“Taking on the government with huge emotional support,” she insisted. “It feels like a big political play.”

“The government withheld information from us saying unless we have a short circuit breaker then we aren’t going to get a grip on the virus. It’s clear what the government is doing isn’t working.” replied Lisa.

GMB viewers rushed to social media (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about Kate and Ranvir’s interview style on GMB?

The interview left viewers divided, with many rushing to social media to criticise the presenting duo for not letting Lisa finish her train of thought on multiple occasions.

Kate and Ranvir again totally talking over a guest and looking silly! Piers you ain’t! #GMB — Brent Martin (@brent945) October 21, 2020

Just had #GMB on for 5 minutes and im out. Both presenters talking at the same time. Asking other questions when the guest has only just started. Annoying and unhelpful. And it wasn't even Piers Morgan — Rich (@RichEdwards1) October 21, 2020

It's like the #LooseWomen lot trying to do serious politics! Stop talking over the top of nandy you amateurs! #GMB — MR GAVIN MICHAEL GREAVES ESQ ⭐ IFB ALL LFC ❤💙G💑R (@realgmg67) October 21, 2020

Very poor from #GMB making accusations of political point scoring by GM Mayor – reality as I saw it (and Manchester Young Tories apparently) he was looking out for local residents needs and supportive of their worries — The_Analyser (@TheAnalyser3) October 21, 2020

For god sake gmb stop Kate jumping in talking over people. Gggggrrrrr #GMB — sharon e flynn (@e_flynnsharon28) October 21, 2020

However, not everyone felt Kate and Ranvir were being too tough on Lisa.

Go on Kate we'll done #GMB — Roy Martino (@McLennon325) October 21, 2020

Others joked that they were surprised GMB didn’t manage to slip in a mention of Ranvir’s appearance on Strictly.

Ranvir didn't ask Lisa Nandy if she watched her on Strictly…. very shoddy interview#gmb — J (@juxtaposition84) October 21, 2020

Later on in the programme, viewers made the similar complaints when Kate and Ranvir interviewed journalists Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce.

Lisa couldn’t get a word in (Credit: ITV)

How is Ranvir preparing for Strictly on Saturday?

With Ranvir taking over from Piers Morgan this week due to Half Term, there’s been a lot of talk about her place on Strictly.

The star is due to hit the dancefloor for her first proper performance on Saturday.

Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins, Kate Garraway and Richard Arnold have all appeared on Strictly before.

In a bid to beat their runs, the Good Morning Britain star confessed recently that she’s been working herself extra hard in order to get ready for the show.

Ranvir will be on Strictly on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

“I weighed myself this morning, I’ve lost half a stone,” claimed the ITV star earlier this month (October).

“Don’t follow this rule, but I’m so scared I can’t eat! It makes you feel stressed. Also the poor fella has to throw me around!” she joked.

Piers Morgan replied: “It makes you go a bit nuts doesn’t it?”

