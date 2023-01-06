On GMB today, host Kate Garraway expressed concern following Prince Harry’s book and interview claims.

In the past few days, extracts from Prince Harry’s forthcoming book Spare have been leaked ahead of its release on January 10.

One shocking extract from the book saw Harry claim he was ‘attacked’ by William during a row in 2019.

He also discusses this alleged incident in his upcoming ITV interview, which will air on Sunday.

In the interview with Tom Bradby, Harry claims he saw a “red mist” in William and said his older brother “wanted me to hit him back”.

On GMB today, presenter Kate claimed that Prince Harry looks like someone “who is in extraordinary pain”.

GMB today: Kate Garraway shares heartbreak for Prince Harry

She said: “He just looks to me at the very least like somebody in extraordinary pain.”

Elsewhere on the show, another discussion saw the presenters and guests unravel Prince Harry‘s revelations about his family.

Expert Jenny Kleeman also expressed concern for Harry, saying he looks like he needs “a hug and some quiet time”.

She said: “He does not need a forty million-pound book deal.”

“He’s selling stories just like the journalists that he says such negative things about,” she added.

Fellow royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told the show during one debate: “That shows how the relationship has changed over the years, from defensive older brother to the one who’s pushing him in the fireplace because of his choice of girlfriend.”

Referring to the claim Harry made about William and Kate Middleton ‘encouraging’ him to wear a Nazi costume to a party in 2005, Kate said: “Why would he bring it up? Do you think, in a way, he thinks ‘if I’m going to share I don’t want to be accused of not sharing the bits that are rather shameful to me, I’m just going to get it all out there’?”

He just looks to me at the very least like somebody in extraordinary pain.

Jenny said: “I think if you’re sharing that much you have to share it all.

“I would not want to be born into any job. I wouldn’t like to lose my mother in such a painful and public way, but what these revelations make me think is he needs a hug and quiet time.”

What are viewers saying?

While the chat appeared to entertain the presenters, some viewers at home hit out at GMB for giving Harry attention.

One tweeted: “#GMB thank god nothing else is happening in the U.K. so that you can lavish so much time on Harry’s autobiography.”

Meanwhile, a second remarked: “It’s the 21st century Britain. We have a crumbling #NHS, strikes and the main story is about a over privileged member of a family that apparently is far better than normal folk, give them less airtime and perhaps focus on genuine news.”

Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, is set to be released on January 10.

