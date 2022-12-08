GMB today: Gino D’Acampo makes crude remark about his wife

GMB today (Thursday, December 8) saw Gino D’Acampo appear on the show to talk about his new TV show.

However, in typical Gino fashion, things took a crude turn – and viewers were loving it.

Gino was on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Gino appear on the show to talk about his new dating show – Cooking Up Love.

The new show will hopefully see a bunch of singletons fall in love whilst cooking – something that happened to Gino when he was 17.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Finale now!

During his appearance on GMB, Gino spoke about how he and his wife, Jessica Morrison, met. However, in typical fashion, his story was heartwarming yet very crude.

“I used to be the chef in the restaurant and [my wife] was the waiter. We used to meet in the meat fridge,” he said.

“I used to put my meat and chicken [in there] and she would put the butter to serve to the customers,” he continued.

“‘So you know… you meet once, you meet twice, you meet three times and that’s it, it happened in the meat fridge. We kissed for the first time in the meat fridge,” he then said.

Gino spoke about meeting his wife on the show (Credit: ITV)

Gino talks meeting his wife

Ben Shephard was keen to learn more about Gino’s romance and asked the Italian chef who cooked for who first.

“What time is it? Let’s see if I don’t get in trouble here,” Gino said.

“When I met my wife, I never had any experience with any other women because I was only 17. She had amazing blonde hair and huge… personality. And after a few weeks she showed me something I had never had before,” he continued.

“She invited me to her flat, she prepared some food. The only thing I was thinking was ‘Am I going to get laid?'” he said.

“Am I allowed to say that? Am I going to make love, that’s better right? But anyway, yeah she invited me over and cooked for me.”

Susanna and Ben were in stitches over Gino’s anecdote, and viewers were too.

Viewers were in stitches over Gino’s remark (Credit: ITV)

Viewers loving Gino on GMB today

Plenty of GMB viewers took to Twitter after Gino’s interview, with many in stitches over some of his remarks on the show.

“Not @Ginofantastico saying ‘all I was thinking is am I gonna get laid’ on live British Television LOL, the Brits are too uptight for such language,” one viewer tweeted.

“GINO IS A LEGEND! [Laughing emoji] AM I GONNA GET LAID!!! IT’S 8:38 [am]!” another laughed.

“‘Am I gonna get laid’ @Ginofantastico nothing wrong with that, it’s not a swear, but willing to bet at least 1 square person complains! Enjoyed the show!” a third wrote.

However, not everyone was happy with Gino’s comments.

“Gino D’Acampo is a walking midlife crisis,” one viewer tweeted.

“Too early for Gino,” another grumbled.

Read more: This Morning: Gino D’Acampo hit by complaints from viewers as he returns to show

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.