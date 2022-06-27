Susanna Reid looking irate on GMB today
GMB viewers up in arms today over controversial four-day school week debate

Things got a little fiery for Susanna Reid and Adil Ray

By Nancy Brown

Today’s GMB (June 27) saw hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray welcome guests Marvyn Harrison and Gifty Enright to the show.

The pair discussed the idea of a four-day week at school – something that is being debated in Parliament today.

Marvyn argued that it would benefit children’s mental health, while Gifty explained her opposition to the idea.

She explained it would be a strain on childcare and school was some kids’ only chance of a hot meal.

A GMB poll also revealed that just 26% of viewers today were in agreement with the idea of a four-day school week.

Susanna Reid and Adil Ray hosted GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Four-day school week debated on GMB today

Marvyn, who is a podcast host, argued: “I feel it’s really important to listen to what our children are asking for.

“If you look at the statistics, it says one in six children actually need the break, they’re actually having mental health challenges.

“We’ve really got to consider and listen to young people and not just, as adults, create a world just for us and ignore what their needs are.”

‘A good argument’

Susanna then attempted to clarify the point.

“So you’re saying it’s a good idea because kids then get more rest which makes them function better than at school.

“Gifty, that’s a good argument, isn’t it?”

Gifty, an author, blasted the idea and replied: “No, that’s not a good argument at all.

A four-day week for school?? Give me strength!! They’re only in six hours a day.

“So school serves three functions. It’s not just the educational aspect of things.

“There’s also that kids have their social lives there and there are mums and dads this morning with one eye on their kids feeding them their cornflakes and breaking out in hives at the thought of a four-day week for the kids.

“This is really like transferring the stress from their kids onto the parents.”

GMB guest making his point today
xxx argued that a four-day week at school was the way to go (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

As seen with the GMB poll, those at home were also pretty opposed to the idea of a four-day school week.

“Schooling is vital to set you up with the core skills for life, a fourday week will only will only decrease their outcomes!” slammed one.

“A four-day week for school?? Give me strength!! They’re only in six hours a day,” said another.

“Four-day school week? How does that prepare then for going to work? Absolutely ridiculous. What about childcare?” another asked.

“I’m a teaching assistant. Love the idea of a four-day week but there is barely enough time to get stuff done now… God know how we would manage if we only had four days,” another commented.

“Get this debate off FFS!” said another irate viewer.

“Country on its [bleep] and we want kids growing up even more lazy, gone mad!” slammed another.

