GMB today had viewers in tears as an elderly couple reunited in a care home after months apart.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Betty and her husband Kenneth haven’t been able to see each other.

On Thursday’s Good Morning Britain, hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid shared the emotional moment Betty surprised Kenneth.

Betty and Kenneth reunited in a care home after months away from each other (Credit: ITV)

Elderly couple Betty and Kenneth reunite

Ben explained to viewers that Kenneth had been thrown a surprise dinner at his care home.

Kenneth wasn’t sure when he would get to see Betty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I have come to live with you. Alright? I’ve moved in.

Ben said Betty “couldn’t live without” her husband so decided to move in with him so they could isolate together.

In emotional footage, Kenneth is seen hugging and kissing his beloved wife.

Betty tells her husband: “Just you and me.”

Betty moved in with her husband so they could isolate together amid the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: ITV)

Kenneth asks: “Can you take me back?” to which Betty replies: “No. Not taking you back.

“I have come to live with you. Alright? I’ve moved in,” as Kenneth wipes away tears.

Read more: Good Morning Britain: Adil Ray leaves fans in hysterics with ‘flirty’ comment on Susanna Reid’s post

Betty asks: “Are you happy? They’ve done all this for you, these kind people have done all this for you.”

Kenneth replies: “Now I see you it’s better.”

Reflecting on the video, Ben said: “It’s just so moving. That love they haven’t been able to share physically because of what’s been going on.”

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid moved by Betty and Kenneth’s reunion on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary Jones continued: “A lot of people have probably lost their lives just through broken hearts.

“To see pictures like that is absolutely wonderful.”

What did Good Morning Britain fans say?

Viewers were emotional watching Betty and Kenneth reunite on GMB today.

One person said on Twitter: “Betty and Kenneth brought a tear to my eye. I’m so happy they can be together again.”

Betty and Kenneth brought a tear to my eye. I'm so happy they can be together again 💕 #goodmorningbritain #GMB — Kelly Ajewski (@AjewskiKelly) November 12, 2020

Another gushed: “Aww Betty and Kenneth. My heart. It’s made me weep, that.”

Aww Betty and Kenneth ❤️🥰 My heart. It’s made me weep, that. ❤️❤️ #GMB — Sara (@Mabel_Mouse_) November 12, 2020

A third wrote: “Omg the tears, so moving.”

Omggggg the tears , so moving ❤️ #GMB — sarah smith (@sehsmiffy) November 12, 2020

Another added: “Betty and Kenneth have just made 2020. Simply Beautiful #GMB.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.