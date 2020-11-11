Good Morning Britain: Adil Ray leaves fans in hysterics with ‘flirty’ comment on Susanna Reid’s post

Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray has left fans in hysterics after posting a flirty comment on Susanna Reid’s snap.

The actor and presenter, who regularly appears on GMB, was full of compliments for his co-star as she took to Instagram to debut her latest outfit today (November 11).

The shot showed Susanna, 49, modelling a polka dot dress, with Adil commenting: “Phwoaaaaar.”

Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray left a flirty comment for Susanna Reid (Credit: ITV)

The star, 46, also added a love heart to his comment.

The flirty post left GMB viewers in hysterics, with one commenting several laughing faces.

A second replied: “Ain’t you married?”

It is not known whether Adil is in a relationship.

Meanwhile, Susanna – who co-presents ITV’s breakfast show with Piers Morgan – is rumoured to be dating ex-boyfriend Steve Parish.

It’s believed the couple rekindled their romance after being spotted together in London in August.

She began dating the divorced dad-of-two in 2018, after finding that they had a shared love of Crystal Palace.

Sadly, the pair split after eight months together.

Susanna is reportedly dating Steve Parish (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain: Adil Ray ‘flirts’ with Susanna Reid

Adil has previously showered Susanna with compliments on GMB.

Back in 2018, the broadcaster called his co-host “very beautiful” live on air.

He delivered the line in the Persian language Urdu, the official language of Pakistan.

Clearly impressed, Susanna gushed: “I do love it when people speak in different languages.”

Adil commented on Susanna’s snap (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, earlier today, Susanna clashed with fellow presenter Piers as they discussed vegan burgers.

Piers took issue over vegans using the term ‘burgers’ because they don’t contain meat.

He raged: “Why do vegans want to use our language?”

Susanna hit back and said: “What do you mean, ‘our language?’ Are we allowed to use the word food or is that your language?”

