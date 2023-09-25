GMB viewers slam soap star’s ‘disrespectful’ remarks about Joan Collins: ‘If you had sex with Joan, she would fall to pieces’

GMB viewers were incensed today (Monday September 25) after a guest made “rude” comments about Joan Collins.

Soap actress Debbie Arnold caused a stink as she took part in a debate during this morning’s episode, co-hosted by Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid.

Controversy struck as Debbie, 68, responded to a claim from fellow guest Dawn Neesom about how sex symbols can be timeless.

But her comeback provoked upset over on social media, where some show fans slammed Debbie for being “disrespectful”.

Dawn had said: “To be a sex symbol, you have to be a certain age. It is about being confident in your own body, in your experience.

“It is about being confident in your own skin and younger people do’t have that. A real sex symbol has va va voom and character and personality.”

Evidencing her point, Dawn went on: “Today we have people like Helen Mirren who is incredibly sexy. And Joan Collins, who is amazing.”

However, it seems Debbie was convinced by Dawn’s claims about the pair of Dames, 78 and 90 respectively.

‘If you had sex witih Joan, she would fall to pieces’

Debbie responded: “Come on, really. A sex symbol is someone you want to have sex with. If you had sex with Joan, she would fall to pieces.”

She added: “Do you really think men want to have sex with her now?”

Debbie’s remarks led to gasps in the studio – and a scolding from Susanna as she wrapped the discussion up.

“This conversation’s gone right off the rails, you two!” she told them.

And it seems some of those watching at home may have concurred with Susanna.

‘How rude, distasteful and disrespectful’

One shocked Twitter user posted in disbelief: “Omg. I actually dropped my jaw at that woman’s comment of Joan Collins. How rude, distasteful and disrespectful. Unbelievable from an older woman who should have learned class in her years.”

What a hideous thing to say about Joan Collins.

“#GMB God what a hideous thing to say about Joan Collins,” fumed a second user. They went on: “How daft is this woman? Doesn’t she think Joan Collins is a sex symbol to older men? It’s not all about the younger generation.”

Meanwhile, a third person maintained: “Joan Collins is and has always been a sex symbol.”

Shake her and she would fall to pieces?? One of the nastiest most disrespectful things I have heard in a while. #gmb #ageism Joan Collins is beautiful AND classy a rarity. #lorraine pic.twitter.com/iuwMyDHPWS — Karrren (@KarrrrenThe) September 25, 2023

A fourth took aim by firing back: “Wow poor Joan. Think she needs to look in the mirror to be honest #GMB.”

And a fifth huffed: “Joan Collins is a legend in every sense of the word. I have no idea who Debbie Arnold is.”

