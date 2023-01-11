GMB welcomed guest Petronella Wyatt to the show today (January 11), with the “close friend” of Queen Consort Camilla raising some eyebrows with her comments.

Hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley spoke to Petronella about Prince Harry’s book Spare and his recent comments about Camilla.

She also addressed claims the Palace has been leaking stories.

But both her comments and her behaviour was called into question with GMB viewers watching at home, with some branding the segment “bonkers”.

GMB today: Petronella Wyatt defends Camilla

Petronella, who had an affair with Boris Johnson, told Susanna and Richard: “I came to like Camilla very much.”

She described her as a “no-thrills person and completely authentic”.

“The opposite of a schemer, she wouldn’t know how to scheme, she couldn’t even spell it on a Scrabble board. She’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” she declared.

Susanna then asked about the so-called royal “fight back” and claims the Palace had been leaking stories to the press.

“Oh yes they call me 20 times a day, demanding I undermine Harry,” Petronella laughed.

“No, I’ve had no contact with the Palace and other journalists I know have had no contact with the Palace. The Palace have not said a word.

“It’s just an example of Harry’s breathtaking hypocrisy and his seeming departure from reality.”

Richard wades in

Richard then asked Petronella her thoughts on King Charles’ reaction to Harry’s bombshells.

She replied: “I think there are two points to be made here. He adores Camilla and will be devastated – more so than Camilla.

“She’ll rise above it all, keep smiling, get on with the job, she never indulges in self pity. Charles adores her and he’ll be deeply hurt.”

Petronella continued: “I believe Charles will forgive him anything,” despite Harry crossed the so-called “red line” with his father and criticising Camilla.

“I honestly believe that Charles is a very decent man, will forgive his son anything and has a slightly guilt complex with regards to the way [Harry] has turned out and behaved,” she alleged.

Petronella then claimed that Charles “blames himself” for Harry’s behaviour.

GMB viewers react

People watching at home were perhaps a little bemused by Petronella’s comments.

“Why on earth is Petronella Wyatt on @GMB? It’s just further gossip mongering and not factual. Let Spare speak for itself,” said one.

“Who is this person, spilling all the private details on her ‘friend’ Camilla?” another said.

“This lady needs to be quiet, gossip. She’s saying so many odd things – glory hunter, stay out of it!!” another declared.

“Get her off!! Never heard so much rubbish!! Trying to make Charles out as the saint! Poor Camilla?? What about poor Diana?” another asked.

“Let’s not forget this woman dated Johnson, so her judgement and credibility leaves a lot to be desired,” another commented.

“Petronella Wyatt seems a bit bonkers. I can see why her and Boris got together,” said another.

“Quite possibly one of the most cringeworthy guests ever on #GMB,” another concluded.

“Never met anyone in the royal family but for some reason is an expert. That was bonkers, as is she. Christ on a bike,” said another.

