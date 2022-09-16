GMB and BBC Breakfast viewers issue complaints over ‘tedious’ Queen coverage

GMB and BBC Breakfast viewers today were divided over coverage on the late Queen.

Her Majesty passed away just over a week ago, and the country has been grieving ever since.

Following her death, numerous events and TV shows were cancelled and replaced with royal coverage.

Now, over a week later, the Queen remains the top story on both BBC Breakfast and GMB as her funeral approaches.

However, despite hundreds of thousands queuing to see the Queen in Westminster Hall, it seems some aren’t quite so bothered.

As a result, numerous viewers took to social media on Thursday.

Some hit out at the blanket coverage of the Royal Family and begged for normality to return.

GMB and Breakfast viewers today are frustrated with some of the royal coverage (Credit: ITV)

GMB and BBC Breakfast today

“Is it going to be another day of mind-numbingly tedious interviews with people in queues? Can we have a competition to see who can do the most obsequious interviews in a day?” complained one viewer.

A second said: “#GMB #bbcbreakfast #bbcnews #skynews #r4today Enough of people in queues ffs. Enough.”

“Is it still news that people are queuing? Do we still need to see people being asked why they’re there? #GMB #BBCBreakfast,” ranted another.

A fourth said: “As much as I liked and respected the Queen, this is now only about randomers who want to have a couple of minutes of fame, it’s really too much now of irrelevance #GMB.”

The BBC also showed coverage of people queuing in Westminster (Credit: BBC)

“The Queen has died and I understand they have to report on it but where is all the other news??? #gmb,” questioned a fifth.

A fifth wrote: “#gmb #bbcbreakfast I’m full of admiration for everyone queuing in London, but think it’s time you scaled back on the coverage of people queuing.”

However, one person said: “Watching people plod through a humongous queue is oddly addictive.”

Another wrote: “@BBCBreakfast Thank you sooooo much BBC for all the coerage on the sad death of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II, I have been glued and dont want to miss a 2nd of coverage.” [Sic]

GMB has been covering the Queen’s passing all week, including today (Credit: ITV)

When is the Queen’s funeral?

Meanwhile, following the passing of the Queen, the entire country entered a 10-day mourning period.

Hundreds of thousands have already visited the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall, and more are expected over the coming days.

I’m full of admiration for everyone queuing in London, but think it’s time you scaled back on the coverage of people queuing.

The Queen will lie-in-state for four days before her funeral on Monday, September 19.

The state funeral service will begin in Westminster Abbey at 11am.

The service will conclude with a two-minute silence across the UK.

