Andi Peters in a pink tshirt speaking from South Africa on GMB today
TV

GMB viewers slam Andi Peters’ behaviour today amid cost of living crisis

Andi had a nice Monday

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

GMB today (Monday, February 6) saw Andi Peters come under fire over a competition segment he hosted on this morning’s show.

The 52-year-old was in Cape Town, South Africa to present the segment today – and viewers weren’t happy.

Andi Peters sitting in a big frame in South Africa on GMB today
Andi was in South Africa today (Credit: ITV)

Andi Peters on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Andi appear on the show.

The 52-year-old presenter appeared to host a competition segment – from South Africa!

“Cape Town, what a beautiful city, and Andi’s in amongst it this morning,” Ben Shephard said as he introduced the competition segment.

“Good morning from the shadow of Table Mountain,” Andi said from South Africa. “As you can see, it’s an absolutely beautiful city.”

“I’m at the V&A Waterfront, which is the most visited attraction in South Africa,” he continued.

“I know I’m very lucky to do this job, but to see sights like that on a Monday morning, even sitting at home in Great Britain, you must enjoy and savour it,” he said.

He then told viewers how they could win up to £250,000 in the show’s competition.

Andi Peters in pink t-shirt in Cape Town on GMB today
Andi was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Andi Peters on GMB today

As expected, viewers weren’t too happy with the fact that Andi had been flown halfway across the world to present a short competition segment.

“#GMB must spend a fortune on sending Andi Peters abroad just to advertise a competition. Not very green of them is it!!” one viewer tweeted. 

“Why tf does Andi Peters have to go to Cape Town to advertise a competition?!” another GMB viewer asked.

Andi Peters 2 min snippet for #gmb all the way from SA. #CarbonFootprint’s n all that aye,” a third wrote. 

Once again laughing in face of us.

Once again laughing in face of us @andipeters yet on another jolly,” another ranted.

“ITV burning money to send someone to South Africa to tell you how to win a car makes perfect sense in a cost of living crisis,” a fifth said.

Susanna Reid looking angry on GMB
Susanna was forced to shut down an interview last week (Credit: ITV)

Heated interview with Prince Andrew’s ex on Good Morning Britian

In other GMB-related news, things got a little heated on the show last week.

On Thursday (February 2), Prince Andrew’s ex, Lady Victoria Hervey was on the show to discuss whether the Duke of York can rehabilitate himself through charity work.

However, things quickly became heated as Lady Victoria branded Virginia Guiffre a “con artist”.

She also accused Susanna of “smirking” during the discussion.

“Lady Victoria Hervey, that’s enough. I’m sorry. I have to bring that to an end,” Susanna eventually said, bringing the controversial chat to a close.

Read more: Kate Garraway pays touching tribute as she shares unseen picture of husband Derek

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

Best of Andi Peters! | Good Morning Britain

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story. 

Related Topics

Andi Peters Good Morning Britain

Trending Articles

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby facing each other on This Morning today
This Morning today: Holly Willoughby makes ‘dig’ at viewers as she and Phil issue warning
Dancing On Ice judge Christopher Dean speaks, Mollie Gallagher glares
Dancing On Ice viewers turn on Christopher Dean after his ‘rude’ and ‘sarcastic’ dig at audience
Vanessa Feltz looks sad, Holly Willoughby listens on This Morning
Vanessa Feltz’s personal thank you message to Holly Willoughby for help after split from partner
Sarah Lancashire smiling at event, Catherine Cawood looks scared in Happy valley
Happy Valley: Sarah Lancashire’s thoughtful gift to co-stars to mark end of show
Christopher Dean and Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice tonight
Dancing On Ice viewers cringe as Christopher Dean calls out Oti Mabuse in ‘awkward’ moment
Alison Hammond looks bemused, her son Aidan Hammond looks happy
Alison Hammond shocks fans with photo of son Aidan and This Morning co-star: ‘Could be brothers!’