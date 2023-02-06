GMB today (Monday, February 6) saw Andi Peters come under fire over a competition segment he hosted on this morning’s show.

The 52-year-old was in Cape Town, South Africa to present the segment today – and viewers weren’t happy.

Andi was in South Africa today (Credit: ITV)

Andi Peters on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Andi appear on the show.

The 52-year-old presenter appeared to host a competition segment – from South Africa!

“Cape Town, what a beautiful city, and Andi’s in amongst it this morning,” Ben Shephard said as he introduced the competition segment.

“Good morning from the shadow of Table Mountain,” Andi said from South Africa. “As you can see, it’s an absolutely beautiful city.”

“I’m at the V&A Waterfront, which is the most visited attraction in South Africa,” he continued.

“I know I’m very lucky to do this job, but to see sights like that on a Monday morning, even sitting at home in Great Britain, you must enjoy and savour it,” he said.

He then told viewers how they could win up to £250,000 in the show’s competition.

Andi was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Andi Peters on GMB today

As expected, viewers weren’t too happy with the fact that Andi had been flown halfway across the world to present a short competition segment.

“#GMB must spend a fortune on sending Andi Peters abroad just to advertise a competition. Not very green of them is it!!” one viewer tweeted.

“Why tf does Andi Peters have to go to Cape Town to advertise a competition?!” another GMB viewer asked.

“Andi Peters 2 min snippet for #gmb all the way from SA. #CarbonFootprint’s n all that aye,” a third wrote.

Once again laughing in face of us.

“Once again laughing in face of us @andipeters yet on another jolly,” another ranted.

“ITV burning money to send someone to South Africa to tell you how to win a car makes perfect sense in a cost of living crisis,” a fifth said.

Susanna was forced to shut down an interview last week (Credit: ITV)

Heated interview with Prince Andrew’s ex on Good Morning Britian

In other GMB-related news, things got a little heated on the show last week.

On Thursday (February 2), Prince Andrew’s ex, Lady Victoria Hervey was on the show to discuss whether the Duke of York can rehabilitate himself through charity work.

However, things quickly became heated as Lady Victoria branded Virginia Guiffre a “con artist”.

She also accused Susanna of “smirking” during the discussion.

“Lady Victoria Hervey, that’s enough. I’m sorry. I have to bring that to an end,” Susanna eventually said, bringing the controversial chat to a close.

Read more: Kate Garraway pays touching tribute as she shares unseen picture of husband Derek

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.