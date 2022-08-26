GMB viewers criticise Adil and Kate today for being ‘out of touch’ amid rising energy bills

GMB today (Friday, August 26) saw Adil Ray and Kate Garraway host discussions about the cost of living crisis and rising energy bills.

However, it wasn’t just the rising energy bills that angered viewers – the hosts of the show did too.

Adil and Kate discussed the cost of living crisis (Credit: ITV)

Cost of living crisis on GMB today

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, the cost of living crisis was discussed.

Kate and Adil welcomed Martin Lewis onto the show to talk about rising energy bills.

The money-saving expert once more called for the government to help with energy price hikes.

Elsewhere, Kate and Adil spoke to Louise, who has signed up for the ‘Don’t Pay UK’ campaign.

They spoke to the campaigner about not paying her energy bills and what the consequences could be for not doing so.

However, despite the informative coverage of the rising energy bills, viewers weren’t happy – mainly with who was hosting said discussions.

Adil and Kate spoke to Martin Lewis today (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain on Twitter

Viewers of the show weren’t happy at all with Kate and Adil hosting coverage of rising energy bills. They believed it to be inappropriate for them to be discussing the cost of living crisis as they apparently don’t know what it’s like.

Many viewers took to Twitter to slam the duo – particularly during the interview with the Don’t Pay UK campaigner.

“Kate and Adil haven’t the slightest clue what it’s like to struggle to pay a bill but yet they pretend to understand with their condescending [bleep] crap,” one viewer wrote.

“FFS Adil and Kate, you sound so patronising, can’t you see the British public are worried about surviving in the current crisis and making a stand. Something you don’t have to worry about,” another tweeted.

Another added regarding Kate: “Telling people not to worry and turning her nose up at people potentially not paying their utility bills due to the price hikes. Totally out of touch.”

GMB covered GCSE results day yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain presenters

Despite the criticism from some, others have been praising Adil and Kate.

One wrote: “@ofgem So if there’s no profit then renationalise the energy companies!

“@GMB @adilray @kategarraway well done for calling this out properly.”

