GMB host Susanna Reid blasted over comment about guest’s appearance

GMB host Susanna Reid has come under fire for making an allegedly ‘sexist’ comment about a guest’s appearance on the breakfast show.

The Good Morning Britain presenter appeared with co-host Ed Balls on today’s show (September 26).

And the complaints flooded in as she interviewed Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds.

GMB host Susanna Reid was blasted over her line of questioning guest Rachel Reeves (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB host Susanna Reid say about her guest’s appearance?

The Shadow Chancellor appeared on GMB to talk about Labour setting out its economic plan.

But Susanna’s mind was on something less gritty, and her comments caused quite a stir.

The MP for Leeds West spoke about the latest tax cuts after accusing the opposition of ‘casino economics’.

When the screen cut to Rachel, Susanna quipped: “Well it looks like you’ve had a cut of your own.”

“Have you had your hair chopped in time for the conference?” asked the host.

Rachel replied: “More responsible than the cuts I’ve seen from the chancellor this week, I hope you approve.”

Susanna asked her: “You can’t reverse your haircut but which of the tax cuts would you reverse if you win the next general election?”

After the interview co-host Ed Balls said to his co-host he’d be “in big trouble” had he been the one asking about the Shadow Chancellor’s appearance.

He challenged: “Did you notice Kwasi Kwarteng’s hair yesterday?”

Susanna said she didn’t, to which Ed replied: “Interesting,”, and gave viewers a grin to make his point.

Rachel Reeves has recently opted for a shorter haircut, as noticed by GMB host Susanna Reid (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers were not amused by Susanna’s line of questioning

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to voice their opinions on Susanna’s comment over Rachel Reeves’ appearance.

One said: “Rather sexist of Susanna to ask Rachel Reeves about her haircut, either that or she was trying to put her on the back foot. Whatever the reason, it was the wrong one.”

A second commented:”This isn’t Lorraine, never mind her hair, ask about policy.”

A third agreed, penning: “Typical Susanna, comment on the haircut because it’s a woman.

“And then moan about people commenting on your clothing, because you’re a woman.

“Would you have been so quick to notice Starmer’s had a trim?! It’s the soon-to-be chancellor, have some depth for God’s sake!”

And another added: “Have you had your hair chopped?’ Susanna. Journalism… apparently.”

Labelling her sexist, one simply said: “Pure sexism there.”

Mini budget criticised

Rachel Reeves, 43, appeared before travelling to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

She was set to make a keynote speech to delegates, circling on the news that the pound has fallen to an all-time low.

The Shadow Chancellor is set to continue Labour’s attack on the Tories over Kwasi Kwartang’s mini-budget.

Labour has heavily criticise it for enabling tax cuts for the rich while leaving ordinary workers behind.

The speech is a vital chance for Labour to set out an alternative economic course to the Tories.

