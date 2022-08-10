Richard Madeley on GMB today and Paul O'Grady smiling in suit
TV

Richard Madeley claims Paul O’Grady left Radio 2 as they wanted to ‘job share’

Is the ITV presenter onto something?

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

GMB host Richard Madeley has claimed to know the real reason Paul O’Grady quit Radio 2.

Paul’s show launched back in 2009 and has been a staple of Sunday afternoons on BBC Radio 2 ever since.

However, the For the Love of Dogs star announced the heartbreaking news this week that he is leaving his radio show.

The comedian’s final show will be on Sunday, August 14.

There’s been a big shake-up at Radio 2, with Vanessa Feltz, Steve Wright and Craig Charles’ shows all also being axed.

Tony Bennett appeared on Good Morning Britain today to discuss the news, and it sparked Richard to make his own surprising claims.

Richard Madeley on GMB today discussing Paul O'Grady
Richard Madeley claimed on GMB today that he knows why Paul O’Grady quit (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

Richard said he believes Paul quit his Radio 2 job over the recent announcement that the star would be job sharing his slot with comedian Rob Beckett.

The GMB host said: “Well he’s going isn’t he – he’s got such a strong fan base and you lose these fan bases at your peril as a radio station.

“He’s going because they wanted him to job share, he’d do 13 weeks as a slot and then someone else would do the slot.

“Why would he share his slot? Why, because he’s gone.”

Paul’s final show coincides with the final week of his 13-week run hosting Sunday afternoons on Radio 2.

Paul O'Grady wearing a tuxedo on the red carpet
Paul O’Grady has quit Radio 2 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking about leaving, Paul said in a statement: “I’ve loved doing my Sunday afternoon show for the last 14 years and I’m going to miss my listeners as well as the fun I’ve had with my producer Malcolm Prince.

“But I feel that now is the right time to go.”

Following Paul’s final show, Rob Beckett will host the Radio 2 show for 13 weeks.  However, the BBC has yet to announce who will take over permanently. As a result, the broadcaster is expected to share more news later in the year.

ED! recently contacted reps for Paul O’Grady over the job share claims.

Paul’s final show will be on Sunday, August 14 at 5pm on BBC Radio 2.

Read more: Distraught Paul O’Grady fans all share same fear as he reveals shock news

What do you think of Paul leaving BBC Radio 2? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Alison Hammond, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson on This Morning
This Morning viewers make same complaint about Alison Hammond’s appearance on show today
Wildlife SOS star Simon Cowell speaks in YouTube video
Wildlife SOS star Simon Cowell diagnosed with terminal lung cancer
Martin Lewis, money saving expert, on This Morning
Money saving expert Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘tragic news’
Josie Gibson talking on This Morning
This Morning host Josie Gibson leaves fans gutted as she announces show news
Michael Owen smiling on This Morning and Gemma Owen smiling on Love Island
Michael Owen sparks backlash with lavish display in sweet photo of reunion with daughter Gemma
In large picture to the right, Johannes Radebe smiles for the camera. On the left in a half circle frame, Johannes and ex-dancing partner John Whaite smile together.
Strictly star Johannes Radebe makes emotional confession about John Whaite as he gets ready for new partner