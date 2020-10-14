Ranvir Singh has revealed that she’s lost half a stone in the run-up to her Strictly Come Dancing debut.

The Good Morning Britain star confessed to her co-stars on Wednesday (October 14) that she’s been working herself extra hard in order to get ready for the BBC competition.

In fact, the presenter admitted that she can’t stop thinking about Strictly, so much so that it’s taken over her entire life.

Ranvir Singh said she’s barely able to eat (Credit: ITV)

How is GMB’s Ranvir Singh preparing for Strictly?

“I weighed myself this morning, I’ve lost half a stone,” said the ITV star.

“Don’t follow this rule, but I’m so scared I can’t eat! It makes you feel stressed. Also the poor fella has to throw me around!” she joked.

Piers Morgan replied: “It makes you go a bit nuts doesn’t it?”

The controversial GMB host went on to admit that he’s never watched an episode of Strictly Come Dancing, or voted!

Ranvir said she’s finding it tough to switch off (Credit: ITV)

What advice have Ranvir’s GMB pals given her ahead of Strictly?

The breakfast TV host has started taking multivitamins and she’s started running to get her body “used to being completely out of breath”.

She’s also been taking tips from her GMB co-hosts who’ve taken part in the BBC dance show before.

Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins, Kate Garraway and Richard Arnold have all appeared on Strictly before.

“The only thing Susanna keeps saying to me is: ‘Ranvir, you have no idea what is about to happen.’ She’s just like: ‘You’ve got no idea, it’s a whirlwind.’

“Everyone keeps saying you’re in the centre of a complete whirlwind and it’ll be like nothing else you’ve ever done, the all-consuming nature of it.

“But everyone has really loved it and they all say it’s going to be the best thing you’ve ever done in your life and to just enjoy every second.”

Speaking about where she’ll find the energy, Ranvir said: “I did ask Susanna and everyone else, because they worked on breakfast television while doing Strictly.

“They just said your adrenalin will carry you through, but you will be completely shattered by the end of it”

Ranvir has requested support underwear from the wardrobe department after gaining a stone (Credit: BBC)

How will Ranvir feel about facing the judges?

And, when it comes to the judges, Ranvir has already picked her favourite.

“I think Shirley [Ballas] is very kind. No offence to Craig [Revel Horwood], but Shirley is very kind.”

When it comes to impressing them, Ranvir said she’s aiming for a “beautiful top line”.

“You know they say keep your shoulders down, have your head back. As long as I’m getting some things right the judges will be responsive,” she said.

She added: “I think when you’re in the show, Craig’s opinion bites because he is judging you and therefore what he says really matters.

“But I am quite good at taking feedback. And quite often you are your own greatest critic. You always know when something’s gone well and when something hasn’t.”

